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Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi set to join Saudi Pro League club after 10 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt
A new chapter in the Middle East
Batshuayi’s nomadic career is set for its latest chapter as the Belgian forward prepares to swap European football for the riches of the Saudi Pro League. Having spent the last season-and-a-half with Eintracht Frankfurt, the striker is understood to be in advanced talks to join an as-yet-unnamed club in the Gulf state, according to talkSPORT.
This move would represent the 11th club of Batshuayi’s professional career, further cementing his reputation as one of the modern era's most prolific journeymen who has graced some of the biggest leagues in the world.
The move comes at a time when Batshuayi has found playing time increasingly hard to come by in the Bundesliga. Since joining Eintracht Frankfurt in February of last year he managed just 10 appearances across all competitions last season, a tally that fell far below expectations for a player of his pedigree.
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Reflecting on a complicated Chelsea legacy
Batshuayi remains a figure of intrigue for Chelsea supporters, having played a small but pivotal role in the club's most recent Premier League title success in 2017. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he scored 25 goals in 77 appearances, but his relationship with then-manager Antonio Conte was famously strained.
Despite scoring the winning goal against West Bromwich Albion to clinch the trophy, Batshuayi felt he was never given a fair crack of the whip under the Italian tactician, who preferred to use other options despite promising the Belgian a significant role in his tactical setup.
Speaking about his frustrations with Conte in 2022, Batshuayi did not hold back, stating: "Conte was constantly contradicting himself. To start with my arrival. He called me and explained his project. He wanted me to play in a two-man frontline alongside Diego Costa. Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with two attackers all his career. Except at Chelsea with me. I do not understand. The truth is that I have been fooled far too often."
Making history and facing controversy in Turkey
After finally leaving Chelsea permanently in 2022, Batshuayi found a second home in Turkey, though his journey there was anything but quiet. He initially signed for Fenerbahce after a proposed move to Nottingham Forest famously collapsed on transfer deadline day.
However, it was his subsequent move to Galatasaray in 2024 that truly shocked the football world. By signing for the reigning champions, Batshuayi became the first non-Turkish player in history to represent all of Istanbul’s "Big Three" rivals, having previously played for both Besiktas and Fenerbahce during his career.
His time in the Super Lig was marked by both success and significant turmoil. While he lifted the Turkish Cup with Fenerbahce, he was also involved in a physical altercation with a pitch invader during a chaotic match against Trabzonspor.
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International pedigree and the road ahead
On the international stage, Batshuayi has been a reliable servant for Belgium’s "Golden Generation." With 52 caps and 27 goals to his name, he currently stands as the eighth-highest scorer in the history of the Belgian national team.
His contributions were vital during their 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, where the Red Devils secured a third-place finish. He also featured in the 2022 World Cup and two European Championships, proving his ability to perform on the biggest stages even when his club career faced periods of instability and uncertainty.
However, Batshuayi’s international career has stalled in recent years, with his last appearance for the national team coming in a friendly against England at Wembley in March 2024. Now 32 years old, the striker appears to be prioritising a new challenge as he enters the twilight of his career.
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