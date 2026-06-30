Former Chelsea striker believes Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng 'can play anywhere in Europe' as Belgian Pro League rumours swirl
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European pedigree and the South African dream
Relebohile Mofokeng’s stock has never been higher. Fresh off helping Orlando Pirates to a domestic treble, including a first league title in 14 years, the youngster followed it up with a set of performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that showed he belonged at elite level.
This has set off the transfer rumour mill with Belgian giants Royale Union Saint-Gilloise reportedly circling the 21-year-old.
Salomon Kalou, a man who knows exactly what it takes to reach the pinnacle of European football having won the Champions League with Chelsea, is certain that Mofokeng is the real deal.
During a recent SuperSport round table, Kalou made it clear that the young South African's talent is not limited by geography, suggesting his ceiling is far higher than many might expect.
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Kalou delivers his verdict
Speaking during the media event, Kalou did not hold back in his appraisal of the Pirates academy graduate.
"I think Mofokeng... he's young, he's got talent, he's playing for the team that he loves and the fans love him here," Kalou said.
"The question is, do you want to move from there, or do you want to stay where you are and make your career here? That's a choice that you have to make yourself. But if you ask me, he can play anywhere in Europe. He has the talent."
The former Blues winger understands the dilemma facing South African stars who are icons in their local communities but feel the pull of the elite European leagues.
Kalou noted that while Mofokeng has the affection of the Sea Robbers' faithful, the lure of proving himself against the best in the world might soon be too strong to ignore.
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The path to world-class development
For Kalou, a move to the continent represents more than just a paycheck; it is a necessity for technical refinement.
He believes that the basic building blocks are already present in Mofokeng’s game, but exposure to Europe’s tactical rigour would sharpen his instincts.
"If you get to Europe, you will develop yourself," the Ivorian explained.
"When you know how to release the ball, when you know how to dribble, the decision-making moment, that will be the big difference, because he already has the talent."
The emphasis on decision-making is a common critique of young attackers moving from the PSL to more structured environments. However, Kalou was quick to remind the youngster that football should remain a joy rather than a burden.
"The most important thing is, yes, you want to make those big moves, but the most important thing is to have fun and believe that you can always reach the best potential of yourself," he added.
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A warning on game time and growth
Despite his ringing endorsement, Kalou issued a stern warning regarding the choice of destination. He used the example of fellow South African talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi to illustrate that moving is only half the battle.
"Game time is important because if you go to Europe and you're sitting on the bench, that doesn't help your career either. You need to develop as a player," Kalou cautioned.
Reflecting on the wider potential of South African talent, Kalou urged the current generation to shed any lingering doubts about their ability to compete at the highest level.
"He's super young. He's very young. And we see with Mbekezeli Mbokazi making his move now, and maybe he will be the next.
"They have talent. They just need to believe that they can get over there and perform like they are here at home," he concluded.