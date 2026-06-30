Former Chelsea striker believes Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng 'can play anywhere in Europe' as Belgian Pro League rumours swirl

Relebohile Mofokeng’s stock has never been higher. Fresh off helping Orlando Pirates to a domestic treble, including a first league title in 14 years, the youngster followed it up with a set of performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that showed he belonged at elite level.

This has set off the transfer rumour mill with Belgian giants Royale Union Saint-Gilloise reportedly circling the 21-year-old.

Salomon Kalou, a man who knows exactly what it takes to reach the pinnacle of European football having won the Champions League with Chelsea, is certain that Mofokeng is the real deal.

During a recent SuperSport round table, Kalou made it clear that the young South African's talent is not limited by geography, suggesting his ceiling is far higher than many might expect.



