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Former Chelsea star Joe Cole criticises the club for selling 'world-class' Kai Havertz to London rivals Arsenal
Cole criticises Chelsea's transfer decisions
Cole has condemned Chelsea for selling Havertz to Arsenal in a £65 million deal back in 2023. Havertz scored the equaliser in Arsenal's recent 2-1 win over Chelsea, cancelling out an early goal from Morgan Rogers before Martin Odegaard netted the winner.
Speaking on Premier League Productions, Cole expressed his absolute frustration: "I think if you’ve got Kai Havertz at your club you’re watching him every day, week in, week out. Coaches and managers come and go, but the Directors of Football? Look at the amount of money on centre-forwards the club has spent since they [let] him go out the door."
Comparisons with De Bruyne and legendary managers
Cole further questioned the club's strategy of allowing top talent to leave, drawing direct parallels to another notable departure. Cole added: "It’s just not good enough; I think it’s got to stop happening. It happened with Kevin De Bruyne [leaving]; it happened with Kai Havertz. Those kind of deals never happened at Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson, or with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. When did you hear of them letting go of a player who went on to become world class at one of your rivals?"
The result leaves Arsenal with a maximum of nine points from three games, while Chelsea remain fourth with six.
Arsenal praise for Havertz
Mikel Arteta and Odegaard were full of praise for Havertz following his influential performance on Sunday. Odegaard highlighted his teammate's intelligence, stating: "He’s a really smart player. He moves so well and takes a lot of attention from the defenders and it was a brilliant goal."
Arteta also commended Havertz's overall contribution and current form. "He looks happy. He looks settled, happy, and some great things have happened in his personal life as well," Arteta explained. "He feels fit, he’s training every day and has this routine right now. He’s scoring goals, but not only that – he’s also doing amazing work for the team."
- AFP
What comes next for both clubs?
Arsenal will now turn their attention to European competition as they prepare to face Napoli on Wednesday night in their opening Champions League fixture of the season. Meanwhile, Chelsea must look to bounce back from this domestic setback when they take on Leeds United in midweek Carabao Cup action.
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