Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes Czechia’s ‘passive’ approach opened the door for Bafana Bafana to fight their way back into the match

Czechia and South Africa played to a 1-1 draw at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, with both sides earning their first points of the tournament.

Despite Michal Sadilek giving the Europeans an early advantage, they were forced to settle for a point after a resilient Bafana Bafana response.

Petr Cech, speaking to Czech publication Idnes, suggested that Miroslav Koubek's side were the masters of their own downfall by failing to maintain the pressure.

"We were very passive," Cech said of their performances early in the game.

"We had opportunities, but we didn't finish them off.

"Then we basically told ourselves, 'let them show what they've got.' We waited to see what they would come up with."