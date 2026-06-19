Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech believes Czechia’s ‘passive’ approach opened the door for Bafana Bafana to fight their way back into the match
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Cech slams passive Czechia approach
Czechia and South Africa played to a 1-1 draw at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, with both sides earning their first points of the tournament.
Despite Michal Sadilek giving the Europeans an early advantage, they were forced to settle for a point after a resilient Bafana Bafana response.
Petr Cech, speaking to Czech publication Idnes, suggested that Miroslav Koubek's side were the masters of their own downfall by failing to maintain the pressure.
"We were very passive," Cech said of their performances early in the game.
"We had opportunities, but we didn't finish them off.
"Then we basically told ourselves, 'let them show what they've got.' We waited to see what they would come up with."
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Criticism for Bafana decision making
The 44-year-old said his country allowed Bafana Bafana to get back into the game, but he also had some choice words for the South African attackers.
While Hugo Broos' men showed plenty of industry to claw their way back, Cech was left unimpressed by the lack of clinical finishing and composure displayed by the South Africans when they entered the final third of the pitch.
"They had a very good and interesting pre-final phase; they were getting to the box quite well, but then their decision-making was very poor. And under this impression, our team told themselves it would be fine," Cech noted.
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Relinquished initiative proved costly
Cech, who remains Czechia's record appearance holder, argued that the psychology of the match shifted because his nation stopped trying to dominate the ball.
In a tournament where margins are razor-thin, the former Arsenal man warned that surrendering the initiative is a recipe for disaster, regardless of how much control a team feels they have over the tempo.
"This type of match tempts you into that. But once you surrender the ball to the opponent, they will eventually succeed at something.
"One unlucky handball, a penalty, and you lose the victory," the goalkeeper added.
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Quality gaps and dead passages
While the draw leaves both teams trailing group leaders Mexico and second placed South Korea, Cech insisted that the result was not down to a lack of effort but rather a lack of sustained quality during key moments.
He believes that South Africa were savvy enough to recognise when the European side had stepped off the gas and capitalised on those specific intervals of the game.
"The team handled certain situations very well," he said.
"Yes, the performance met certain parameters in some phases, but not in others.
"They relinquished the initiative to the opponent, and that was the deciding factor.
"It wasn't a total collapse.
"It wasn't that the boys didn't want to work, but if we are talking about the quality of play, the opponent took advantage of our dead passages.
"When you lose control of the match, the opponent can exploit it."
Both Czechia and South Africa move into their final group matches, against Mexico and South Korea respectively, knowing nothing less than a win and three points will do if they want any chance of qualifying for the round of 32 knockout stages.