Former captain snubs Orlando Pirates duo Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng for PSL Footballer of the Season - 'I'd give it to...'

In a move that has surprised many across the South African football landscape, Edward Motale has thrown his weight behind Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau for the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

The former Bucs skipper, known affectionately as 'Magents,' has opted to look past the triple-winning stars at Mayfair in favour of the Masandawana defender.

While Orlando Pirates enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 campaign, securing their first league title in nearly a decade and a half, Motale believes Mudau's individual consistency sets him apart.

The Bafana Bafana international has been a mainstay for both club and country, cementing his reputation as one of the continent's elite full-backs.