Former captain snubs Orlando Pirates duo Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng for PSL Footballer of the Season - 'I'd give it to...'
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A surprise pick from a Pirates legend
In a move that has surprised many across the South African football landscape, Edward Motale has thrown his weight behind Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau for the PSL Footballer of the Season award.
The former Bucs skipper, known affectionately as 'Magents,' has opted to look past the triple-winning stars at Mayfair in favour of the Masandawana defender.
While Orlando Pirates enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 campaign, securing their first league title in nearly a decade and a half, Motale believes Mudau's individual consistency sets him apart.
The Bafana Bafana international has been a mainstay for both club and country, cementing his reputation as one of the continent's elite full-backs.
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The snub for Mofokeng and Appollis
The decision is particularly noteworthy given the form of Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.
The Pirates duo have been instrumental in their side’s treble-winning season and are currently in the USA with Mudau representing South Africa at the World Cup.
However, Motale is only prepared to offer Mofokeng the consolation of a junior trophy.
“It’s just simple for the Young Player of the Season; I’d go for [Relebohile] Mofokeng, but for the Player of the Season I’d give it to Mudau of Sundowns,” Motale stated as per Sowetan Live
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Defenders deserve more recognition
Motale, a legendary defender himself, feels that those at the back are often unfairly ignored when it comes to individual accolades.
He argues that the spotlight should shift away from the usual suspects in the attacking third to acknowledge the 'rock' at the heart of the Sundowns project.
“I don’t know the criteria they use, but Mudau has been consistent even for Bafana Bafana,” Motale explained.
“Every time it’s strikers and midfielders who are considered for these big awards, but I really think that Mudau has been a rock for Sundowns.”
The 29-year-old right-back made 36 appearances last term, contributing one goal and three assists amid his defensive duties.
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The race for the PSL's top prize
The PSL Footballer of the Season award remains the most prestigious individual honour in the country, with the winner decided by the league's 16 head coaches.
Mudau faces stiff competition from the Pirates contingent, especially after the Sea Robbers ended their 14-year league drought this season.
With an awards ceremony expected next month following the conclusion of the World Cup in North America, the debate is heating up.
Whether the coaches side with the flair of Appollis and Mofokeng or the defensive reliability of Mudau remains to be seen, but Motale has made his loyalties, or lack thereof, very clear.