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Former captain believes Orlando Pirates have ideal chance to bring Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance to an end but 'the PSL might need a helicopter on the final day'
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The drama of a genuine title race
The Betway Premiership title race took a significant turn this week after Orlando Pirates secured a vital 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC, while leaders Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs.
These results mean Sundowns sit on 65 points from 28 matches, while Pirates trail by just three points with a game in hand, setting up a potentially historic conclusion to the campaign.
Lekgwathi, a man who knows what it takes to lift silverware with Bucs, believes this competitive tension is exactly what the local game has been missing. Speaking on the shift in power, he said:
“I think it's everyone's wish because of a team winning a league eight times in a row. They need a challenge. In the previous years, I think Pirates have been challenging Sundowns.
"But this year, it's a different story. Winning a league with five to seven games to go, it’s boring,” he told Soccer Laduma.
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A helicopter on standby for the final day
The retired player is so convinced of a tight finish that he recalled the glory days of the PSL where the trophy's destination remained unknown until the final whistle of the season.
He suggests that league officials should prepare for the possibility of transport being needed to move the trophy between venues as the lead changes hands under pressure.
“But now, I think it’s going to go to the wire. And this is what I said.
"I even suggested that the PSL might need a helicopter on the final day to decide where the trophy will finally be delivered.
"I remember our time, it used to be like that, not knowing where it's going, Pirates or other teams, and the helicopter would just go left and right,” Lekgwathi added, highlighting the excitement returning to the South African top flight.
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Squad depth and the winning mentality
While many doubted the Buccaneers' consistency earlier in the season, Lekgwathi credits the club's leadership and the quality of the current roster for their surge.
He noted that the team has evolved beyond relying on individuals, pointing to the seamless integration of new talent and the work ethic of young stars as key reasons why they won't slip up now.
Lekgwathi concluded with a glowing assessment of the squad:
“Looking at their team, no. The chairman, Mpumi and Nkosana (Khoza), assembled a good team.
"People were saying they let this one and that one go, but Pirates is not a one-man team.
"For me, I think it's going to go to the wire. It’s in their hands, and I don't see Orlando Pirates losing any of the remaining games when I analyse them. I don't see them losing home and away.
"It's going to be nice for them to have a chance of winning the league. Yho, I'm telling you, I don't think we'll sleep that night, if they win the league.”
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What’s next for Pirates
The Sea Robbers last won the title in 2011–12. That is almost a decade and half ago in the waiting.
However, optimism is rising among fans about a possible end to Pirates’ trophy drought this term, especially at this stage of the campaign, due to the team’s inspiring form and impressive results.
But consistency would be crucial to an eventual success for Abdeslam Ouaddou and Co. They would have to maintain their recent momentum.
The Buccaneers will hit the road next on May 9, as they take on relegation-bound Magesi at Seshego Stadium.
Ouaddou’s men prevailed (2-0, 2-0) in their last two clashes with the Black Crocodiles.
Pirates will play their last home game of the season against Durban City on May 16 before wrapping up their campaign against Orbit College on May 23.