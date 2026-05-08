Former captain believes Orlando Pirates have ideal chance to bring Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance to an end but 'the PSL might need a helicopter on the final day'

The Betway Premiership title race took a significant turn this week after Orlando Pirates secured a vital 2-0 win over Stellenbosch FC, while leaders Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Kaizer Chiefs.

These results mean Sundowns sit on 65 points from 28 matches, while Pirates trail by just three points with a game in hand, setting up a potentially historic conclusion to the campaign.

Lekgwathi, a man who knows what it takes to lift silverware with Bucs, believes this competitive tension is exactly what the local game has been missing. Speaking on the shift in power, he said:

“I think it's everyone's wish because of a team winning a league eight times in a row. They need a challenge. In the previous years, I think Pirates have been challenging Sundowns.

"But this year, it's a different story. Winning a league with five to seven games to go, it’s boring,” he told Soccer Laduma.



