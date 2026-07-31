Orlando Pirates enter the new Betway Premiership season with the heavy weight of expectation on their shoulders after finally ending a 14-year wait for a league title last term.

By wrestling the crown away from Mamelodi Sundowns, the Buccaneers proved they are the new force to be reckoned with, and former skipper Lucky Lekgwathi is adamant that the trophy will be staying at Orlando Stadium for another year.

Speaking ahead of the season opener against newcomers Milford at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Lekgwathi expressed total confidence in the squad's ability to replicate their previous heroics.

"Orlando Pirates is winning this league again. It is going to be a repeat of what happened last season.

"Pirates didn’t lose players from those that were their regulars last season,” he said, per KickOff.



