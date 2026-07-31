Former captain backs Orlando Pirates to secure another treble in 2026/27 – ‘It is going to be a repeat of what happened last season’
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Lekgwathi sees treble repeat on the horizon
Orlando Pirates enter the new Betway Premiership season with the heavy weight of expectation on their shoulders after finally ending a 14-year wait for a league title last term.
By wrestling the crown away from Mamelodi Sundowns, the Buccaneers proved they are the new force to be reckoned with, and former skipper Lucky Lekgwathi is adamant that the trophy will be staying at Orlando Stadium for another year.
Speaking ahead of the season opener against newcomers Milford at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Lekgwathi expressed total confidence in the squad's ability to replicate their previous heroics.
"Orlando Pirates is winning this league again. It is going to be a repeat of what happened last season.
"Pirates didn’t lose players from those that were their regulars last season,” he said, per KickOff.
The importance of squad continuity
Lekgwathi knows exactly what it takes to achieve sustained success in the PSL, having famously lifted six trophies within a two-year period during his playing days, including back-to-back league titles.
He believes the current crop of players is following a similar blueprint to the legendary 2010/11 treble-winning side, where keeping the core of the team together proved to be the decisive factor in their continued dominance.
Drawing parallels between his era and the current setup under Abdeslam Ouaddou, Lekgwathi noted that the club has balanced retention with smart recruitment.
He explained: "I always tell them that it takes me back to just after we won the first treble at the end of the 2010/11 season.
"We didn’t lose any regulars and we then made strong signings (Siyabonga Sangweni and Benni McCarthy) to reinforce the team which has happened now with Pirates.
"We then defended our treble so now for them they must make sure that they defend the treble.”
Sundowns expected to struggle after tragedy
While Pirates are enjoying a period of stability, Lekgwathi suggested that their main rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns, might find the upcoming campaign more difficult to navigate.
Beyond the tactical battle on the pitch, he believes the emotional toll of losing Jayden Adams will weigh heavily on the Chloorkop outfit, drawing from his own painful experiences at Pirates following the tragic passing of goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa years ago.
The former captain thinks this psychological hurdle could give Pirates an edge in the title race as they look to capitalise on any slip-ups from the Brazilians.
"Pirates still have the same coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] just like Mamelodi Sundowns who will be affected by Jayden Adams’ death.
"Sundowns will be affected by that because it also affected us with Senzo [Meyiwa] so I’m talking from experience," said Lekgwathi.
- Orlando Pirates
Defending the crown against the field
Despite the confidence radiating from the club legend, he was quick to warn the current squad that being the champions makes them the ultimate prize for every other team in the league.
Lekgwathi concluded by emphasising that while others are still searching for their best combinations, Pirates are ready to hit the ground running.
He remarked: "I know Pirates will be targeted this season but having the same team will mean continuity while other are building or rebuilding.”
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