Former Cape Town Spurs boss likens Kaizer Chiefs youngster Luke Baartman to ex-Manchester United forward: 'I thought he moved around the box like Henrik Larsson'

Irish coach Sean Connor, who handed Luke Baartman his senior professional debut during their time together at Cape Town Spurs, has made a bold claim regarding the youngster's ceiling.

Connor, now the head coach of Gaborone United in Botswana, believes that the Kaizer Chiefs attacker shares specific stylistic traits with former Manchester United, Barcelona and Celtic striker Henrik Larsson.

Reflecting on the moment he realised the forward was a special talent, Connor explained his thought process in an interview with FARPost:

“It was his movement that really stood out. I remember going home one night thinking, ‘Who does this boy remind me of?’ Then it came to me – Henrik Larsson. I thought he moved around the box like Henrik Larsson."