Former Cape Town Spurs boss likens Kaizer Chiefs youngster Luke Baartman to ex-Manchester United forward: 'I thought he moved around the box like Henrik Larsson'
- LLUIS GENE
The Henrik Larsson Comparison
Irish coach Sean Connor, who handed Luke Baartman his senior professional debut during their time together at Cape Town Spurs, has made a bold claim regarding the youngster's ceiling.
Connor, now the head coach of Gaborone United in Botswana, believes that the Kaizer Chiefs attacker shares specific stylistic traits with former Manchester United, Barcelona and Celtic striker Henrik Larsson.
Reflecting on the moment he realised the forward was a special talent, Connor explained his thought process in an interview with FARPost:
“It was his movement that really stood out. I remember going home one night thinking, ‘Who does this boy remind me of?’ Then it came to me – Henrik Larsson. I thought he moved around the box like Henrik Larsson."
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Early Signs Of A Natural Finisher
The 20-year-old’s journey to the Soweto giants was paved by his prolific form in the youth ranks at Spurs. Connor closely monitored the player's development before deciding that he was ready for the physical demands of senior football.
Connor detailed his observations, stating: “I remember watching Luke Baartman every day with the Cape Town Spurs youth team.
"I loved his movement and his aggression. Then I went to watch him play for the DDC team, and the boy could finish.
"That’s when I realised he was a natural finisher."
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Mentorship and Tactical Advice
Believing so strongly in the Larsson comparison, Connor actively encouraged Baartman to study the Swedish icon to refine his own game.
The coach wanted the young striker to understand how a player of similar stature could dominate elite European defences through superior positioning and timing.
“When I brought him into the first team, I even said to Luke, ‘Go and Google Henrik Larsson because I think you can play that type of striker.’
"I had spoken to Shaun Bartlett before about giving Luke an opportunity, but at that stage he probably felt Luke was still a bit too young.
"Then, when I was given the temporary reins, the very first thing I did was bring Luke into first-team training.
"What convinced me even more was that he wasn’t timid. He was doing the same things I’d seen him do with the youth team.”
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A Bright Future at Naturena
Since his breakthrough, Baartman has continued to justify the faith shown in him. After making his debut in a high-pressure environment against Orlando Pirates, he netted his first senior goal against his current employers, Kaizer Chiefs.
His recent Man of the Match display in a 3-1 win over Kruger United suggests he is ready to play a significant role for Nasreddine Nabi’s side.
Reflecting on the initial resistance to Baartman's promotion, Connor recalled: “I remember the day I named him in the squad to face Orlando Pirates.
"I told people around the club, but nobody thought he was ready.
"I think some of the coaches felt it was too early for him. But it wasn’t too early. The kid was ready."
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