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Former Bafana Bafana technical member voices out frustration over bonus delays - 'I have no Bafana Bafana jersey'
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Mali reveals World Cup bonus dispute
The South African football landscape has been rocked by fresh allegations of financial mismanagement within the national association.
Sinesipho Mali, who served as the Head of Performance Analysis for Bafana Bafana for four years before his exit in July, has broken his silence regarding the ongoing bonus saga.
Mali's comments come at a sensitive time for the South African Football Association (SAFA), which has faced mounting pressure over its handling of World Cup finances.
The analyst replied to a verified post that reported that 40 SAFA NEC members each received honoraria of R150,000 this month after confirmation that Bafana players had not been paid their World Cup bonuses.
- Backpagepix
Absence of official national team kit
Beyond the financial grievances, Mali made a startling revelation regarding the basic equipment and apparel provided to the technical staff during their tenure.
Despite being part of the group that traveled to the premier tournament in international football, Mali claimed he does not even possess the team's official attire. He stated: “I went to the World Cup [qualified with the team]. I have no Bafana Bafana jersey [both home and away],” Mali said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
“I have not received my bonus [contractual obligation]
“No explanation. We receive the news like everybody else [public statements but no letter or message about our bonuses].”
This admission has raised eyebrows across the fraternity, as it suggests a breakdown in the logistical and administrative support provided to the backroom staff.
For a high-profile analyst who has worked at the top level of the game, including a stint as a scout for Kaizer Chiefs, the lack of official national team jerseys serves as a symbolic grievance.
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Reflecting on a historic World Cup campaign
The frustration expressed by Mali stands in stark contrast to the joy experienced by the nation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bafana made headlines after they beat South Korea in the group stages by 1-0 to qualify for the knockout stages for the very first time in history.
During that high-pressure period, Mali was at the center of the storm, often dealing with the intense scrutiny of the public and the media.
The former Chiefs scout allowed emotions to get the better of him as he reacted to what football fans said to him, citing even worse things as people emotionally abused him.
- Backpagepix
New beginnings in the Betway Premiership
Following his exit from the Bafana setup, Mali has not remained on the sidelines for long. He has recently secured a high-profile move to the Betway Premiership, joining AmaZulu FC as their new Head of Football Strategy.
However, the shadow of the unpaid bonuses and the alleged administrative failures at SAFA continues to loom over his transition.
The public nature of his complaints serves as a warning to the football authorities that technical staff members are no longer willing to remain silent about contractual breaches.
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