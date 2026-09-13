The South African football landscape has been rocked by fresh allegations of financial mismanagement within the national association.

Sinesipho Mali, who served as the Head of Performance Analysis for Bafana Bafana for four years before his exit in July, has broken his silence regarding the ongoing bonus saga.

Mali's comments come at a sensitive time for the South African Football Association (SAFA), which has faced mounting pressure over its handling of World Cup finances.

The analyst replied to a verified post that reported that 40 SAFA NEC members each received honoraria of R150,000 this month after confirmation that Bafana players had not been paid their World Cup bonuses.







