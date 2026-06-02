Former Bafana Bafana striker casts doubt on readiness of locally based strikers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘There is not much consistency’

The state of South African finishing has come under intense scrutiny following another season where foreign imports dominated the Betway Premiership scoring charts.

With Ivorian Junior Dion of Golden Arrows securing the Golden Boot with 14 goals, following in the footsteps of previous winner Lucas Ribeiro Costa. The lack of a prolific local number nine is becoming a glaring issue for the national team.

Bernard Parker, who enjoyed a distinguished career leading the line for both Kaizer Chiefs and the national team, suggests that the reliance on international talent in the PSL is directly impacting Bafana Bafana's prospects.

With Hugo Broos’ squad heavily reliant on domestic-based talent, the lack of a consistent South African goal-scorer at club level remains a primary worry.