Former Bafana Bafana striker casts doubt on readiness of locally based strikers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘There is not much consistency’
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Concerns over domestic scoring trends
The state of South African finishing has come under intense scrutiny following another season where foreign imports dominated the Betway Premiership scoring charts.
With Ivorian Junior Dion of Golden Arrows securing the Golden Boot with 14 goals, following in the footsteps of previous winner Lucas Ribeiro Costa. The lack of a prolific local number nine is becoming a glaring issue for the national team.
Bernard Parker, who enjoyed a distinguished career leading the line for both Kaizer Chiefs and the national team, suggests that the reliance on international talent in the PSL is directly impacting Bafana Bafana's prospects.
With Hugo Broos’ squad heavily reliant on domestic-based talent, the lack of a consistent South African goal-scorer at club level remains a primary worry.
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Parker calls for a return to instinct
Speaking on 947's MSW, Parker reflected on a previous era where South African forwards fought tooth and nail for individual honours.
He believes the modern crop of players lacks the ruthless edge that defined his generation, which featured the likes of Katlego Mphela and Katlego Mashego as regular contenders for the league's top-scorer award.
“Most of the players in the squad consist of PSL players, for the past ten years a South African being a top goal-scorer there is not much consistency, we've got a lot of internationals who are top scorers,” Parker explained.
“With us back then, we would always fight to be the top goal-scorer as South Africans, if was not me it's [Katlego] Mphela, then it's [Katlego] Mashego, we always used to fight for that golden boot [award], we scored goals on instinct and more hunger to put the ball in the back of the net.”
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The evolution of the modern forward
The former striker also touched upon how the tactical shift in global football has changed the responsibilities of those leading the line.
As wingers increasingly take on the burden of scoring, Parker has urged central strikers to reclaim their territory in the box and prioritise their own goal tallies for the good of the team.
“As football has evolved, wingers are now scoring more than strikers.
"As the game is evolving, I think strikers should get more selfish in a certain way in terms of getting the numbers,” Parker noted.
His comments come at a time when traditional South African number nines like Tshegofatso Mabasa and Bradley Grobler have struggled to find a consistent place in the plans of head coach Hugo Broos.
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World Cup preparation in focus
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms, the pressure is on the likes of Evidence Makgopa, Iqraam Rayners, and Lyle Foster to prove they can score goals at that level.
While Rayners and Makgopa have posted respectable numbers for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively, the question remains whether they can bridge the gap between domestic efficiency and international dominance.
For Bafana Bafana to make an impact in 2026, Broos will need his frontline to find the clinical edge that Parker feels has been missing.
Without a significant shift in the goal-scoring output of South African forwards in the Betway Premiership, the national team may find the road ahead significantly more difficult than anticipated.