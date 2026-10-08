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Former Bafana Bafana star Quinton Fortune backs English Championship defender's Pitso Mosimane come-get-me plea - '20 million percent!'
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20 million percent!
Quinton Fortune has voiced a passionate plea for the South African Football Association to act swiftly in securing the international future of Max Conway. The Bolton Wanderers defender, who has transitioned seamlessly into life in the English Championship, qualifies to represent Bafana Bafana because his grandmother was born in Pretoria.
“South Africa should go and get him, 20 million percent!” Fortune told The Bolton News during a discussion regarding the defender's prospects.
“My goodness. If there's any player eligible for South Africa, whether English, Scottish, or Irish, look at the Irish team and what they have done. If he's a good player, go for it. It's not like we're blessed like England at the moment. England have players everywhere you look, it's unbelievable. So, we have to be really diligence about our scouting and find talent.”
Fortune further emphasized that the technical team must be proactive in their approach to dual-national players.
He added: “Any opportunity with these players, go and get them. If they can play for South Africa and have grandparents from there, go and get them."
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Pretoria roots
Max Conway has enjoyed a rise through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers, joining the club’s academy at the age of seven and eventually helping the side secure promotion to the Championship last season.
However, despite his English upbringing, the defender’s heart is partially rooted in Pretoria, the South African capital where his grandmother was born.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with SuperSport in September, Conway detailed how his grandmother influenced his perspective on his heritage and his sporting ambitions.
"Yeah, so my grandma was born in Pretoria, South Africa. So that's always been a big part of my life ever since I was young. She would talk about South Africa and what an amazing place it was," he said.
"I really enjoyed watching South Africa at the World Cup. They were one of the most enjoyable teams to watch, with how much they were attacking, the games were definitely entertaining.
"If the timing's right with South Africa, then I'd love to play for South Africa. It's always been a thing that I wanted to do, especially with my family and to make my grandmother proud would be a special thing as well."
Playing against Pirates
Conway is not entirely unfamiliar with the standard of football in South Africa, having already tested himself against domestic heavyweights Orlando Pirates.
The encounter took place during a pre-season training camp in Marbella last year, providing the Bolton man with a first hand look at the quality within the Premier Soccer League.
Reflecting on that pre-season clash, Conway noted the technical ability of the Buccaneers and the narrative surrounding his own background.
"It was a really good experience. I was very impressed with their players. They were very good, and of course there was a bit of attention before it with me being South African around that," he explained.
This first-hand exposure to the South African style of play has only strengthened his desire to represent the nation of his grandmother’s birth.
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Waiting for Pitso's call
While the endorsement from Quinton Fortune is significant, the final decision rests with Pitso Mosimane and his coaching staff.
Bafana Bafana are currently in a strong vein of form, having secured three consecutive victories in their recent international outings.
For Conway to break into this winning group, he will need to continue racking up minutes in the Championship and prove that he can add a fresh, new dimension to the left back position where South Africa is stacked with talent like Aubrey Modiba, Samukelo Kabini and Fawaaz Basadien.
The defender remains patient but focused, aware that consistent performances in England are his best route to a formal call-up. With his grandma’s Pretoria roots serving as a constant source of inspiration, Conway is prepared to wait for the right moment.
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