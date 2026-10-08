Former Bafana Bafana star Quinton Fortune backs English Championship defender's Pitso Mosimane come-get-me plea - '20 million percent!'

Quinton Fortune has voiced a passionate plea for the South African Football Association to act swiftly in securing the international future of Max Conway. The Bolton Wanderers defender, who has transitioned seamlessly into life in the English Championship, qualifies to represent Bafana Bafana because his grandmother was born in Pretoria.

“South Africa should go and get him, 20 million percent!” Fortune told The Bolton News during a discussion regarding the defender's prospects.

“My goodness. If there's any player eligible for South Africa, whether English, Scottish, or Irish, look at the Irish team and what they have done. If he's a good player, go for it. It's not like we're blessed like England at the moment. England have players everywhere you look, it's unbelievable. So, we have to be really diligence about our scouting and find talent.”

Fortune further emphasized that the technical team must be proactive in their approach to dual-national players.

He added: “Any opportunity with these players, go and get them. If they can play for South Africa and have grandparents from there, go and get them."



