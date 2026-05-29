Former Bafana Bafana star questions the way Hugo Broos' final 26-man FIFA World Cup squad was announced – ‘I felt sorry and sad'
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Sifiso Myeni questions SAFA handling
Former Bafana Bafana international Sifiso Myeni has questioned the manner in which SAFA handled the announcement of the final 26-man FIFA World Cup squad, saying the process could have a damaging emotional effect on players who narrowly missed out.
The national team recently held a high-profile World Cup send-off event with all 32 preliminary squad members present before six players were eventually cut from the final list.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Myeni admitted he felt sorry for the players who were left out after being part of the celebrations and activities with the rest of the squad earlier in the day.
"It’s very sad," Myeni told the publication.
"I even posted on my status about it because I felt sorry and sad for the guys who did not make it.
Obviously, I’m happy for the players who made the squad, but the way it happened was not nice."
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Personal heartbreak and AFCON memories
The former Orlando Pirates winger revealed that the situation reminded him of his own heartbreak when he failed to make an AFCON squad during his playing days.
He noted that while his experience was difficult, being rejected in person while surrounded by teammates is a far more taxing ordeal for a professional footballer.
"I remember me not making the AFCON squad. It happened to me before, but imagine how I felt because the squad was announced on TV while I was alone at home," Myeni explained.
"I felt very sad that day, but imagine for someone who is in the room, fully kitted like everyone else, feeling part of the group, only to suddenly realise your name is not there."
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Calls for a private selection process
Myeni believes SAFA could have handled the situation differently and suggested that players who were not going to make the final squad should have been informed privately beforehand.
He argued that the previous methods of selection were more respectful to the individuals involved and avoided unnecessary public embarrassment.
"In our days with the national team, you would know before who was selected and who was not selected.
"They would let you know early," he said.
"If you are not selected, you are not supposed to go there because imagine the whole 32 players going to the event together and then later some players are cut."
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Concerns over squad unity and bitterness
The veteran midfielder warned that these public cuts could lead to friction within the broader national team setup.
Myeni added that situations like these can even create bitterness among players if not managed properly by the coaching staff and the association.
"You can even start asking yourself why another player made it and you didn’t," he added.
"That’s why I feel SAFA should have handled it better.
"They should have informed the players who were not making the squad earlier so that they could stay home instead of going through all of that publicly."
Hugo Broos named his final 26-man selection at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday.