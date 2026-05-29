Former Bafana Bafana star questions the way Hugo Broos' final 26-man FIFA World Cup squad was announced – ‘I felt sorry and sad'

Former Bafana Bafana international Sifiso Myeni has questioned the manner in which SAFA handled the announcement of the final 26-man FIFA World Cup squad, saying the process could have a damaging emotional effect on players who narrowly missed out.

The national team recently held a high-profile World Cup send-off event with all 32 preliminary squad members present before six players were eventually cut from the final list.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Myeni admitted he felt sorry for the players who were left out after being part of the celebrations and activities with the rest of the squad earlier in the day.

"It’s very sad," Myeni told the publication.

"I even posted on my status about it because I felt sorry and sad for the guys who did not make it.

Obviously, I’m happy for the players who made the squad, but the way it happened was not nice."