Former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali breaks silence over his fallout with Rhulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns, 'you can’t be a father to me; I have kids and wife'

When he left the Preoria giants, Mokwena looked back and explained how he had developed a deep connection with the families of his players.

“I heard their dads were crying, and I spoke to their wives, just to try to calm them down; the wives started crying,” the 38-year-old tactician revealed then.

“From Tsitsi, Grant Kekana’s son, to Khumo, Aubrey Modiba’s son, to Lerumo, Teboho Mokoena’s son, to Sifiso, Themba Zwane’s son, I know their families; I know the wives and the kids. I played with these players’ kids; it’s incredible.

“When they called me, some of them, to say thank you but also to ask what is happening, it was very difficult, and it has been. But coaching is like this; you have to be able to take it," he added.

"You have to win, and I didn’t win the CAF Champions League even though I am very proud of what we have done, and I know how difficult that competition is.”