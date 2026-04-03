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Andile Jali, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Former Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali breaks silence over his fallout with Rhulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns, 'you can’t be a father to me; I have kids and wife'

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
A. Jali
R. Mokwena

The duo worked together at the Premier Soccer League giants, but their relationship deteriorated in the last stages of their stay at the club. While the midfielder insists that he had fun moments with the tactician at first, there are things he would not have accepted from the coach.

  • Andile Jali, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Jali opens up

    Rhulani Mokwena and Andile Jali worked together at the Premier Soccer League side Mamelodi Sundowns before both left.

    Jali was once a key figure for Masandawana, but his relationship with Mokwena deteriorated to a level where both could not work together.

    The retired former South Africa international eventually became a fringe player under the coach before he decided to join Moroka Swallows.

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  • Andile Jali, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    'You can't be my father'

    During an interview with Arena Sports Show, Jali revisited his relationship with Mokwena and explained why there was a breakdown.

    “Ah, that one. He and I, yeah, we had fun, but at the end, we didn’t have fun. Because I saw that he is becoming more of a father to a person who is old. So you can’t be a father to me. No, I have kids, I have my family, I have a wife," the former Chippa United star said.

    “Now he wants to be my father again. No, he can’t be. I want to work. I can be at work, but you can’t be a father! You want to tell me what to do? I’m old, and I know what to do; I know what not to do.”

  • Rhulani MokwenaBackpage

    Mokwena reveals connection with players' families

    When he left the Preoria giants, Mokwena looked back and explained how he had developed a deep connection with the families of his players.

    “I heard their dads were crying, and I spoke to their wives, just to try to calm them down; the wives started crying,” the 38-year-old tactician revealed then.

    “From Tsitsi, Grant Kekana’s son, to Khumo, Aubrey Modiba’s son, to Lerumo, Teboho Mokoena’s son, to Sifiso, Themba Zwane’s son, I know their families; I know the wives and the kids. I played with these players’ kids; it’s incredible.

    “When they called me, some of them, to say thank you but also to ask what is happening, it was very difficult, and it has been. But coaching is like this; you have to be able to take it," he added.

    "You have to win, and I didn’t win the CAF Champions League even though I am very proud of what we have done, and I know how difficult that competition is.”

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al Ittihad SCAl Ittihad

    Where are they now?

    Jali retired after a short stint with Chippa United, while Mokwena embarked on a coaching career that took him to North Africa.

    He started with Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca before he left after a turbulent 2024/25 season.

    When the 2025/26 campaign began, the Premier Soccer League winner was appointed as MC Alger's coach in Algeria but left after eight months in charge.

    He is now coaching Libyan heavyweights Al Ittihad, where his former player at Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca, Thembinkosi Lorch, is also contracted.

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