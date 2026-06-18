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Former Bafana Bafana midfielder confirms Golden Arrows departure as coach – ‘I am grateful for the opportunity’
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Contract expiration leads to exit
Former Crystal Palace player Kagisho Dikgacoi has broken his silence regarding his future, confirming that his tenure at Golden Arrows has come to an end.
The former Bafana Bafana international had been part of the technical team at the Durban side, but his stay has concluded following the expiration of his short-term deal.
Speaking on the situation, Dikgacoi explained that the club decided to move in a different direction.
"My contract came to an end and the club decided not to extend it.
"I am grateful for the opportunity that Golden Arrows gave me because it allowed me to continue developing and learning as a coach," Dikgacoi told the Soccer Laduma.
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End of the Mngqithi era
The departure of the former Premier League midfielder coincides with a period of significant transition for Abafana Bes'thende.
The club has also officially parted ways with head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, under whom Dikgacoi served as an assistant alongside Musa Bilankulu during the recent campaign.
Despite the change in leadership and the technical team shake-up, Dikgacoi remains positive about his experience at the club and the progress made during his time in the dugout.
"I can only wish the team all the best going forward.
"I hope the club continues to grow and achieve even greater things in the future," the former midfielder added.
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Reflecting on a top-eight finish
Dikgacoi played a key role in a relatively successful season for Golden Arrows, as the team finished sixth in the Betway Premiership standings.
His experience as a top-level player in England and South Africa was viewed as a vital asset for the technical team as they navigated a competitive domestic league.
The former defensive stalwart is now focusing on his personal development as he looks to the next chapter of his coaching career.
He is using this transitional period to evaluate his options and recharge before returning to the touchline in a new capacity elsewhere in the South African football landscape.
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Next steps for the Bafana legend
For now, Dikgacoi is not rushing into his next role, opting instead to take a step back and monitor the game from the sidelines.
He remains a highly respected figure in the local game, and his transition into coaching continues to be a point of interest for fans and pundits alike.
Detailing his current plans, the former Crystal Palace star said:
"At the moment I am taking a short break, watching football and spending time reflecting.
"If something comes up in the future, people will know, but right now I'm just taking things one step at a time."