Former Bafana Bafana midfielder confirms Golden Arrows departure as coach – ‘I am grateful for the opportunity’

Former Crystal Palace player Kagisho Dikgacoi has broken his silence regarding his future, confirming that his tenure at Golden Arrows has come to an end.

The former Bafana Bafana international had been part of the technical team at the Durban side, but his stay has concluded following the expiration of his short-term deal.

Speaking on the situation, Dikgacoi explained that the club decided to move in a different direction.

"My contract came to an end and the club decided not to extend it.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that Golden Arrows gave me because it allowed me to continue developing and learning as a coach," Dikgacoi told the Soccer Laduma.



