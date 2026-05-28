Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach explains why Hugo Broos may have left Brandon Petersen out of the World Cup squad – ‘This is my honest opinion’

Alex Heredia, a veteran coach who sat on the national team's bench 132 times, believes that consistency at the club level played a major role in the selection process.

While Petersen is widely regarded as being in the top three goalkeepers in South Africa alongside Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine, his recent involvement for Amakhosi has been a point of contention.

Speaking to KickOff, Heredia noted that Petersen's lack of regular starts at Kaizer Chiefs might have worked against him when compared to his rivals.

"He is a good goalkeeper who plays for a big team.

"But he is not a regular at Chiefs.

"You saw their last game against Chippa United for no reason.

"When you compare him to Chaine, he has been a regular at Pirates for a few years now.

"Chaine might have a great experience when it comes to international football but he played every game for the Pirates.

"This is my honest opinion," Heredia explained.



