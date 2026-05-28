Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach explains why Hugo Broos may have left Brandon Petersen out of the World Cup squad – ‘This is my honest opinion’
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Heredia highlights playing time concerns
Alex Heredia, a veteran coach who sat on the national team's bench 132 times, believes that consistency at the club level played a major role in the selection process.
While Petersen is widely regarded as being in the top three goalkeepers in South Africa alongside Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine, his recent involvement for Amakhosi has been a point of contention.
Speaking to KickOff, Heredia noted that Petersen's lack of regular starts at Kaizer Chiefs might have worked against him when compared to his rivals.
"He is a good goalkeeper who plays for a big team.
"But he is not a regular at Chiefs.
"You saw their last game against Chippa United for no reason.
"When you compare him to Chaine, he has been a regular at Pirates for a few years now.
"Chaine might have a great experience when it comes to international football but he played every game for the Pirates.
"This is my honest opinion," Heredia explained.
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The case for Goss and Chaine
Hugo Broos eventually settled on Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss as his three options for the tournament.
Heredia analysed the logic behind these specific selections, suggesting that international pedigree and durability were the deciding factors for the Belgian tactician.
"Hugo Broos has decided to take Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss to the World Cup," Heredia said.
"From my point of view, he went for Ronwen because he is our number one goalkeeper, and Goss even though he conceded goals at Siwelele not every goal was his fault, it's the whole team that is weak, so he might have been chosen because he has international experience."
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Broos explains the human element
The Bafana coach himself has been transparent about the decision-making process, citing "integration" as a primary hurdle for Petersen.
Because the Kaizer Chiefs keeper was only brought into the camp late in the preparation phase, Broos felt he did not have enough time to assess his character and fit within the existing group dynamic.
Broos elaborated on his conversation with the player:
"Petersen was with us for only two days.
"I know Petersen as a goalkeeper.
"I said to him yesterday evening, after we came back from the announcement, I said 'I have to choose between three goalkeepers, Goss, Chaine and you, I have to choose two goalkeepers.
"When you look at the quality of those guys, you can’t choose, because they have the same quality.'"
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Integration and the final verdict
The lack of familiarity seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Petersen's World Cup dreams.
With only one significant training session to observe the keeper, Broos was unwilling to risk taking a player whose reactions to high-pressure situations—particularly being a backup—remained unknown to him.
"So, on what level you will choose then and for me it was the integration.
"We had only one good training and that was Tuesday, and that was it," Broos told the media.
"I don’t know Brandon as a human being.
"In those two days you can’t know him: how will he react if he doesn’t play.
"How is his reaction in whatever situation."