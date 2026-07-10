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Ronwen Williams, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach says PSL Goalkeeper of the Season list is incomplete without Ronwen Williams – ‘I don't know who is choosing the goalkeepers’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
South Africa
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Chaine
R. Goss
B. Petersen
R. Williams
Siwelele

The exclusion of Mamelodi Sundowns captain from the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season nominees has sparked a heated debate across the country’s football community. Former South Africa goalkeeping coach Alex Heredia has led the calls of disbelief, labelling the decision to leave out the national team’s number one as completely nonsensical.

  • Ronwen Williams Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Snub of Bafana Bafana captain labelled 'ridiculous'

    The Premier Soccer League recently revealed the final shortlist for the 2026 individual awards, but the absence of Ronwen Williams in the goalkeeping category has caused significant friction.

    The final three selected include Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine, SuperSport United's Ricardo Goss, and Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen, a trio that Alex Heredia believes is missing the country's standout performer.

    Speaking to the media regarding the shock omission, Heredia did not hold back his thoughts on the selection process.

    "I don't know who is choosing the goalkeepers, but Ronwen currently is the best, and if we talk goalkeeping, his name should be there amongst the nominees," per KickOff.

    "It's ridiculous," the veteran coach exclaimed.

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  • Heredia questions the inclusion of Petersen

    While Heredia acknowledged that some players on the list earned their spots through hard work, he questioned the criteria that allowed Petersen to make the final cut ahead of Williams.

    The former national team mentor suggested that the Mamelodi Sundowns man has maintained a level of excellence that far exceeds several of the nominees currently vying for the top prize.

    "Chaine deserve to be there.

    "He should be in front of Petersen, who is not a regular.

    "Yes, he had five or three good games, but Chaine has been performing consistently for the past three years," Heredia noted.


  • Ricardo Goss, Siwelele FC, October 2025Backpage

    Analysis of Goss and Chaine's nominations

    Despite his grievances over Williams, Heredia offered a balanced view of the other nominees.

    He pointed out that while Ricardo Goss played for a side that struggled for results, his individual contributions remained a bright spark throughout the season.

    However, he maintained that Williams' omission remains the primary talking point that undermines the credibility of the list.

    "Goss is another national team goalkeeper but playing for a very weak team.

    "His personal performance was consistently very good.

    "Then Ronwen should be third goalkeeper on that list.

    "It's strange how Ronwen's name is not there," Heredia explained.

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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    The countdown to the 2026 PSL Awards

    With the 2026 PSL Awards scheduled to take place on July 27, the debate suggests that the winner will likely face scrutiny regardless of who takes home the trophy.

    Heredia concluded his assessment by suggesting a reshuffle of the names, insisting that the Bafana Bafana captain is the clear benchmark for any goalkeeping award in the Betway Premiership.

    “I would remove either Goss or Petersen, as Chaine should be there," Heredia stated when asked how he would have structured the final shortlist.

    As the local football fraternity prepares for the gala event, the "ridiculous" snub of Williams ensures that the goalkeeping category will be one of the most talked-about presentations of the evening.