Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach says PSL Goalkeeper of the Season list is incomplete without Ronwen Williams – ‘I don't know who is choosing the goalkeepers’
- Backpagepix
Snub of Bafana Bafana captain labelled 'ridiculous'
The Premier Soccer League recently revealed the final shortlist for the 2026 individual awards, but the absence of Ronwen Williams in the goalkeeping category has caused significant friction.
The final three selected include Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine, SuperSport United's Ricardo Goss, and Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen, a trio that Alex Heredia believes is missing the country's standout performer.
Speaking to the media regarding the shock omission, Heredia did not hold back his thoughts on the selection process.
"I don't know who is choosing the goalkeepers, but Ronwen currently is the best, and if we talk goalkeeping, his name should be there amongst the nominees," per KickOff.
"It's ridiculous," the veteran coach exclaimed.
Heredia questions the inclusion of Petersen
While Heredia acknowledged that some players on the list earned their spots through hard work, he questioned the criteria that allowed Petersen to make the final cut ahead of Williams.
The former national team mentor suggested that the Mamelodi Sundowns man has maintained a level of excellence that far exceeds several of the nominees currently vying for the top prize.
"Chaine deserve to be there.
"He should be in front of Petersen, who is not a regular.
"Yes, he had five or three good games, but Chaine has been performing consistently for the past three years," Heredia noted.
- Backpage
Analysis of Goss and Chaine's nominations
Despite his grievances over Williams, Heredia offered a balanced view of the other nominees.
He pointed out that while Ricardo Goss played for a side that struggled for results, his individual contributions remained a bright spark throughout the season.
However, he maintained that Williams' omission remains the primary talking point that undermines the credibility of the list.
"Goss is another national team goalkeeper but playing for a very weak team.
"His personal performance was consistently very good.
"Then Ronwen should be third goalkeeper on that list.
"It's strange how Ronwen's name is not there," Heredia explained.
- Backpage
The countdown to the 2026 PSL Awards
With the 2026 PSL Awards scheduled to take place on July 27, the debate suggests that the winner will likely face scrutiny regardless of who takes home the trophy.
Heredia concluded his assessment by suggesting a reshuffle of the names, insisting that the Bafana Bafana captain is the clear benchmark for any goalkeeping award in the Betway Premiership.
“I would remove either Goss or Petersen, as Chaine should be there," Heredia stated when asked how he would have structured the final shortlist.
As the local football fraternity prepares for the gala event, the "ridiculous" snub of Williams ensures that the goalkeeping category will be one of the most talked-about presentations of the evening.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting