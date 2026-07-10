Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach says PSL Goalkeeper of the Season list is incomplete without Ronwen Williams – ‘I don't know who is choosing the goalkeepers’

The Premier Soccer League recently revealed the final shortlist for the 2026 individual awards, but the absence of Ronwen Williams in the goalkeeping category has caused significant friction.

The final three selected include Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine, SuperSport United's Ricardo Goss, and Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen, a trio that Alex Heredia believes is missing the country's standout performer.

Speaking to the media regarding the shock omission, Heredia did not hold back his thoughts on the selection process.

"I don't know who is choosing the goalkeepers, but Ronwen currently is the best, and if we talk goalkeeping, his name should be there amongst the nominees," per KickOff.

"It's ridiculous," the veteran coach exclaimed.