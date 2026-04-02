Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Dillon Sheppard, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi slams Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns over SA coaches and poses the Dillon Sheppard question to Amakhosi

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
D. Sheppard

The PSL’s three traditional giants have all looked beyond South Africa’s borders in their search for head coaches. That trend has sparked debate in local football circles, with some questioning whether enough faith is being placed in homegrown coaching talent. One of the country’s most prominent football figures has openly expressed his displeasure, arguing that South African coaches deserve greater trust and opportunities at the biggest clubs.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Coaching situations at Chiefs, Bucs and Downs

    Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all have non-South African coaches leading their benches.

    At Amakhosi, Burundian Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took over from Tunisian Nasteddine Nabi.

    French-Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou is in charge of the Buccaneers, while Masandawana are under Portuguese Miguel Cardoso.

    Former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has taken a swipe at the trend of overlooking local tacticians for coaches from abroad.

    • Advertisement
  • Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs keeper Brian BaloyiBackpagepix

    'We don't value our own coaches'

    "About coaches and South Africa in general, I think our biggest challenge as South African football and as South Africans is [that] we don't value our own, we don't respect our own," Baloyi said on the Carwash Podcast as per KickOff.
    "It's no more about your ability...it's now the disrespect starting from your age."

  • Dillon Sheppard, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The Sheppard question

    Dillon Sheppard coaches Chiefs' reserve side but was recently called to assist Kaze and Ben Youssef in the senior team.

    "Let's say Dillon Sheppard was the assistant to Nasreddine Nabi, do you think Chiefs would have given him a chance to coach until now?" Baloyi asked.  

    "Would Chiefs or even Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns give this man a chance? No, they wouldn't."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy

    Obsession with European coaches

    "Right now, if you look at how many of our coaches that are overseas, your Fadlu Davids, Bradley Carnell, all of these coaches...when Chiefs are in conversation with a coach, you start seeing things popping up about European coaches," the former Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper added.

    "[But] we have our own all over the continent that are doing extremely well, that clubs are not giving them an opportunity."

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC