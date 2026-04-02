Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi slams Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns over SA coaches and poses the Dillon Sheppard question to Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all have non-South African coaches leading their benches.

At Amakhosi, Burundian Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took over from Tunisian Nasteddine Nabi.

French-Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou is in charge of the Buccaneers, while Masandawana are under Portuguese Miguel Cardoso.

Former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has taken a swipe at the trend of overlooking local tacticians for coaches from abroad.