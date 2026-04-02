Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi slams Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns over SA coaches and poses the Dillon Sheppard question to Amakhosi
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Coaching situations at Chiefs, Bucs and Downs
Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all have non-South African coaches leading their benches.
At Amakhosi, Burundian Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef took over from Tunisian Nasteddine Nabi.
French-Moroccan Abdeslam Ouaddou is in charge of the Buccaneers, while Masandawana are under Portuguese Miguel Cardoso.
Former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has taken a swipe at the trend of overlooking local tacticians for coaches from abroad.
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'We don't value our own coaches'
"About coaches and South Africa in general, I think our biggest challenge as South African football and as South Africans is [that] we don't value our own, we don't respect our own," Baloyi said on the Carwash Podcast as per KickOff.
"It's no more about your ability...it's now the disrespect starting from your age."
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The Sheppard question
Dillon Sheppard coaches Chiefs' reserve side but was recently called to assist Kaze and Ben Youssef in the senior team.
"Let's say Dillon Sheppard was the assistant to Nasreddine Nabi, do you think Chiefs would have given him a chance to coach until now?" Baloyi asked.
"Would Chiefs or even Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns give this man a chance? No, they wouldn't."
Obsession with European coaches
"Right now, if you look at how many of our coaches that are overseas, your Fadlu Davids, Bradley Carnell, all of these coaches...when Chiefs are in conversation with a coach, you start seeing things popping up about European coaches," the former Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper added.
"[But] we have our own all over the continent that are doing extremely well, that clubs are not giving them an opportunity."