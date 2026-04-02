Former Bafana Bafana defender rallies behind Hugo Broos, urges fans to trust the process despite international friendlies setbacks - 'Allow the coach to do his work & support him'

Speaking to Soccer Laduma regarding the current state of the national team, Innocent Mdledle emphasised that friendly matches are designed for experimentation rather than purely chasing results.

“Look, I agree with the coach with what he has been saying – that the results weren’t the priority for the friendlies, because the squad he selected wasn’t the final team for the World Cup,” said Mdledle.

“These were practice matches, meaning they were like trials for some of the players to impress the coach in order to be considered for the final squad.”