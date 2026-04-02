Former Bafana Bafana defender rallies behind Hugo Broos, urges fans to trust the process despite international friendlies setbacks - 'Allow the coach to do his work & support him'
Bafana WC readiness question
Bafana Bafana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stumbled slightly after a 2-1 defeat to Panama in Cape Town, following a 1-1 draw between the sides in Durban, with the back-to-back international friendly results raising concerns among supporters over the team’s performance and readiness.
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'These were practice matches'
Speaking to Soccer Laduma regarding the current state of the national team, Innocent Mdledle emphasised that friendly matches are designed for experimentation rather than purely chasing results.
“Look, I agree with the coach with what he has been saying – that the results weren’t the priority for the friendlies, because the squad he selected wasn’t the final team for the World Cup,” said Mdledle.
“These were practice matches, meaning they were like trials for some of the players to impress the coach in order to be considered for the final squad.”
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Trusting the process under Broos
He views this phase as a necessary process for Hugo Broos to fine-tune the squad and build the right chemistry ahead of the prestigious tournament.
“So, my thoughts are that we shouldn’t judge the team and the players based on these two matches and the results,” Mdledle added.
“I am sure there are a lot of things that the coach was testing and wanted to see before finalising the squad for the World Cup, and the results were not that important.”
“Even with the performance, I don’t think it was that bad for us to start panicking. I don’t think we should be putting the coach and the players under a lot of pressure at this stage,” he remarked.
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'The coach is still cooking'
Mdledle closed with a call for unity, urging Mzansi supporters to rally behind the team in the final stretch of their World Cup preparations, stressing that success will take time to fully come together.
“We should reserve that for after the final World Cup squad has been finalised. For now, we should allow the coach to do his work and support him. The coach is still cooking,” he concluded.
With the tournament fast approaching, the focus remains on sharpening the attack and ensuring Bafana are ready to compete on the world stage.