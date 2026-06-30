Former Bafana Bafana coach believes an African nation can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘I don't think it's too early to envision that’
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Historic progress for African nations
The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already proven to be a landmark tournament for the continent, with nine of the ten participating African nations successfully navigating the group stages to reach the knockout rounds.
While South Africa suffered a narrow 1-0 exit at the hands of Canada, the broader picture remains incredibly positive for the CAF representatives.
One of the standout results came from Morocco, who continued their reputation as giant-killers by eliminating the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout.
For Philippe Troussier, who famously led South Africa during the 1998 World Cup in France, these performances are not merely a flash in the pan but the result of long-term structural improvement across the continent.
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The impact of European experience
Troussier believes that the current crop of African talent is better prepared than ever before due to their exposure to the highest levels of club football.
The Frenchman, nicknamed 'The White Witch Doctor' across the continent, notes that the tactical maturity of the modern African player has been refined in the world's most demanding leagues.
Speaking about the development of players from nations like Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and DR Congo, Troussier highlighted the mental fortitude required to succeed.
"They face extremely high tactical, physical and mental demands every week," he told Africa Foot when discussing the evolution of the African game.
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South Africa and Egypt domestic strength
While many nations rely on their European-based stars, Troussier also pointed to the importance of strong domestic foundations.
He specifically praised the technical setups in North Africa and his former home, South Africa, noting that the quality of their local leagues provides a unique advantage in terms of experience and cohesion.
Regarding these specific nations, Troussier was full of praise for their representative qualities.
"Egypt has experienced players, accustomed to the pressure of public opinion and continental competitions," he said.
Turning his attention to his former side, he added: "South Africa showed real technical quality and a great capacity for resilience."
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Believing in the ultimate prize
With the tournament progressing into the latter stages, the 71-year-old tactician is no longer shy about predicting a historic first for the continent.
He believes the psychological barrier that once prevented African teams from dreaming of the final has been dismantled by recent successes on the global stage.
Addressing the possibility of a permanent shift in the world football hierarchy, Troussier made his stance clear.
"I don't think it's too early to envision an African nation becoming world champions," he stated.
He specifically identified the Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Senegal as the teams currently possessing the best infrastructure and talent to go all the way and lift the trophy.