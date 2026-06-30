Former Bafana Bafana coach believes an African nation can win the 2026 FIFA World Cup – ‘I don't think it's too early to envision that’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already proven to be a landmark tournament for the continent, with nine of the ten participating African nations successfully navigating the group stages to reach the knockout rounds.

While South Africa suffered a narrow 1-0 exit at the hands of Canada, the broader picture remains incredibly positive for the CAF representatives.

One of the standout results came from Morocco, who continued their reputation as giant-killers by eliminating the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout.

For Philippe Troussier, who famously led South Africa during the 1998 World Cup in France, these performances are not merely a flash in the pan but the result of long-term structural improvement across the continent.