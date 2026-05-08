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Former AmaZulu FC Youth Director Celokuhle Mbanjwa opens up on failed move for teenage Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'He took a screenshot of the contract and sent it to Orlando Pirates’
The screenshot that changed everything
In a candid interview with Azania Motion Studios, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Celokuhle Mbanjwa detailed a betrayal of trust that cost AmaZulu one of South Africa’s brightest prospects.
Mbanjwa revealed that Mbokazi had already impressed the technical staff in Durban before a middleman decided to use AmaZulu’s offer as leverage to alert the Buccaneers.
“I'll give you an interesting story. During my time at AmaZulu… I get a phone call: ‘Hey, ndoda (man), there's this defender we want to give you’ - because I had a good relationship with teams around.
"We had an agreement that all the talented boys have to come to AmaZulu first before Gauteng teams,” Mbanjwa said.
“Guess who the player was? Mbokazi. He trained with Andile Cele (youth coach), very good with the kids.
"I saw Mbokazi train twice. I told them to hold on to this boy! I went to the office and drafted the contract at the same time.”
- Backpagepix
A swift hijacking by Orlando Pirates
The deal seemed all but secured until a single digital communication ruined AmaZulu's plans.
While the club expected the defender to report for duty the following day, the intermediary had other ideas, reaching out to the Soweto giants with evidence of Usuthu's intent to sign the Hluhluwe-born star.
Mbanjwa explained the shock of the situation:
“Tomorrow, where is Mbokazi!? You know what the guy did? He took the contract (with a screenshot) and sent it to Pirates and said, ‘They are taking him’. Pirates sent their people at the same time and took him.
"That's how I lost Mbokazi. I still have the copy of that contract on my phone. The guy went on social media and apologised to AmaZulu.”
- Getty Images Sport
From Pirates to a R50 million payday
The loss of Mbokazi proved to be a massive financial and sporting blow for AmaZulu.
After joining the Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge side, the 20-year-old’s rise was meteoric, eventually earning a high-profile move to Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire in December for a fee reported to be around R50 million.
Mbokazi had quickly established himself as a dominant presence in the Pirates reserve side before his promotion to the first team and subsequent Bafana Bafana recognition.
For Mbanjwa, the memory remains a painful reminder of how close the club came to securing a player who is now competing on the international stage in the United States.
- Getty Images Sport
What’s next for AmaZulu?
Usuthu are a valid candidate for a top-three finish, as they already sit in the fourth spot on 43 points, five points behind Kaizer Chiefs in third spot.
AmaZulu will travel to Rustenburg to face off against Orbit College at Olympia Park on May 9, before playing host to Kaizer Chiefs in what could be a winner takes all clash on May 16.
Usuthu will honour their final game of the season in a local derby as they face Durban City on May 23.
For the one that got away, Mbokazi, he will be hoping his Chicago Fire team can hold onto a lead to the final whistle for the first time in three matches when they welcome New York Red Bulls to Soldier Field.