Former AmaZulu FC Youth Director Celokuhle Mbanjwa opens up on failed move for teenage Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'He took a screenshot of the contract and sent it to Orlando Pirates’

In a candid interview with Azania Motion Studios, as reported by Soccer Laduma, Celokuhle Mbanjwa detailed a betrayal of trust that cost AmaZulu one of South Africa’s brightest prospects.

Mbanjwa revealed that Mbokazi had already impressed the technical staff in Durban before a middleman decided to use AmaZulu’s offer as leverage to alert the Buccaneers.

“I'll give you an interesting story. During my time at AmaZulu… I get a phone call: ‘Hey, ndoda (man), there's this defender we want to give you’ - because I had a good relationship with teams around.

"We had an agreement that all the talented boys have to come to AmaZulu first before Gauteng teams,” Mbanjwa said.

“Guess who the player was? Mbokazi. He trained with Andile Cele (youth coach), very good with the kids.

"I saw Mbokazi train twice. I told them to hold on to this boy! I went to the office and drafted the contract at the same time.”



