Forget the in-form Relebohile Mofokeng; Orlando Pirates' rival proposed for Player of the Year Award! 'He is getting job done for Bucs & Bafana Bafana'
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Mofokeng's stats
Relebohile Mofokeng has been drafted into a more central role by the club in recent assignments for Orlando Pirates.
The South Africa international has delivered 11 goals and eight assists in the 31 assignments across all competitions, with 10 of those strikes as well as seven assists coming in the 22 Premier Soccer League matches.
It explains why some feel the versatile attacker has done enough to deserve recognition.
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The Appollis competition
Just like Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis has been excellent for Pirates and Bafana Bafana.
In the ongoing edition, the former Rise and Shine attacker has 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions.
Eight goals have been in the South African top tier, where he has managed six assists as well.
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The justification
"Appollis’ performance at Pirates, with how they are playing, I will put him there for the Player of the Season award. The plus is that he is getting the job done for both club and country," ex-South Africa international Nasief Morris said, as quoted by Kick Off.
"A lot of players play well at the club level but not with the national team, but he is making it happen for both.
"It is his first season at Pirates, and considering where he came from and where he is now, it says a lot about how good a season he is having.
"A lot of players tend to struggle when they get to the big teams, but for him, it has been smooth-sailing," he added.
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'I put Appollis' name forward...'
"So, I put his name forward for the Player of the Season award.
"I think he has also been helped by the fact that he has been up north for a while, so moving to Pirates was not a challenge for him in terms of adjusting to the environment," the former defender concluded.