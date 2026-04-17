Forget the away goal and focus on this… Mamelodi Sundowns handed over the secret on how to beat Esperance in decisive CAF Champions League clash

No! Ex-Sundowns goalkeeper John Tlale has detailed how his former club can beat Esperance without relying on perceived factors that give them an upper hand.

"The away goal we scored in Tunisia provides us with a big advantage in our ambitions of reaching the final," Tlale told KickOff.

"For Sundowns, it is crucial to score early in the match to put more pressure on Esperance and increase our chances of going through. I think that will make them adopt a more open approach, as they will be desperate to get back into the game. The away goal is an advantage.

“But we must remain cautious. We should not abandon our defensive organisation just because we are playing at home. It’s very important to avoid conceding in the first 20 minutes," he added.

"We should focus on counter-attacking strategies. Whenever we regain possession, we must quickly shift into an attacking mindset."