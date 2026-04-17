Forget the away goal and focus on this… Mamelodi Sundowns handed over the secret on how to beat Esperance in decisive CAF Champions League clash
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Eyes on return leg
Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for the CAF Champions League second-leg clash with Esperance, enjoying a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.
Apart from the scoreline advantage, the Pretoria heavyweights will also enjoy a massive and passionate home support from their fans.
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Should Downs be complacent because of the advantages?
No! Ex-Sundowns goalkeeper John Tlale has detailed how his former club can beat Esperance without relying on perceived factors that give them an upper hand.
"The away goal we scored in Tunisia provides us with a big advantage in our ambitions of reaching the final," Tlale told KickOff.
"For Sundowns, it is crucial to score early in the match to put more pressure on Esperance and increase our chances of going through. I think that will make them adopt a more open approach, as they will be desperate to get back into the game. The away goal is an advantage.
“But we must remain cautious. We should not abandon our defensive organisation just because we are playing at home. It’s very important to avoid conceding in the first 20 minutes," he added.
"We should focus on counter-attacking strategies. Whenever we regain possession, we must quickly shift into an attacking mindset."
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Beaumelle sends warning
Esperance head coach Patrice Beaumelle acknowledged that their rivals have factors that favour them, but he dismissed them while remaining optimistic of a favourable outcome.
“Statistics are made to be changed; it’s an indicator that they are efficient and good in this competition,” Beaumelle said.
“But a month ago, Esperance went to Cairo, where they have never won in their history, and we won, with three goals – we had Sundowns' troubles last week, but we were not efficient.
"We need to show belief as we did in Cairo – and anything will be possible in this game," he concluded.
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Cardoso calls for focus
On his part, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso turned philosophical while emphasising the need to remain focused on the game.
“I usually say that teams dance according to the music that’s being played. Of course, you can try to choose the record, but it’s not always you who chooses the record," Cardoso said.
"Sometimes someone else puts the record on and plays the music. We need to dance; we can’t say that we can’t dance," he continued.
"But we also need to fight to play the record that we want as much as possible throughout the match."