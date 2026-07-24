Forget Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Gregg Berhalter hails Puso Dithejane's rapid progress at Chicago Fire - 'He's impressed so much in such a short period of time'

Adapting to a new league is rarely straightforward, but Puso Dithejane has settled into life at Chicago Fire with increasing confidence.

While Mbekezeli Mbokazi attracted much of the early attention following his arrival, the former TS Galaxy winger has quietly gone about his business and continued to make steady progress.

According to head coach Gregg Berhalter, Dithejane's attitude, willingness to learn and ability to quickly apply coaching instructions have stood out as he continues to adjust to the demands of Major League Soccer.



