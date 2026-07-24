Forget Mbekezeli Mbokazi! Gregg Berhalter hails Puso Dithejane's rapid progress at Chicago Fire - 'He's impressed so much in such a short period of time'
Berhalter surprised by winger's rapid rise
Adapting to a new league is rarely straightforward, but Puso Dithejane has settled into life at Chicago Fire with increasing confidence.
While Mbekezeli Mbokazi attracted much of the early attention following his arrival, the former TS Galaxy winger has quietly gone about his business and continued to make steady progress.
According to head coach Gregg Berhalter, Dithejane's attitude, willingness to learn and ability to quickly apply coaching instructions have stood out as he continues to adjust to the demands of Major League Soccer.
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Comparison with Mbokazi
Berhalter offered an interesting comparison between Dithejane and Mbokazi.
While both players arrived with high reputations from South Africa, their paths into the first team have differed significantly.
"Puso has been actually more impressive than Mbokazi, the reason is why?" Berhalter told iDiski Times.
"Mbokazi, we knew what he’d be like, and he’s exactly that, a top, top defender.
"With Puso it was, it was really about how much can he improve and develop in a short period of time, how can he gain the confidence to play at this level – Mbokazi was already established and playing for the national team."
- Chicago Fire FC
'Developed into an important player for the team'
Berhalter went on to explain why Dithejane's development has stood out since, highlighting the progress he has made in a relatively short space of time.
"Puso wasn't, but he's impressed so much in such a short period of time and developed into an important player for the team," said Berhalter.
The South African winger has also spoken about using the mid-season break during the FIFA World Cup to work on his game, focusing on improving both physically and tactically.
That commitment now appears to be paying off, with his steady development earning recognition from the Chicago Fire coaching staff.
Dithejane reflects on his 1st goal for the Fire
Reflecting on his approach before coming on in the five-goal encounter, the winger explained that he was eager to put the work he had done during the World Cup break into practice.
"Before entering the field, I told myself I need to score; I told myself it's the time to show I improved during the break.
"I was scoring during the break; I just wanted to score and help the team win the game," said Dithejane.
With his development continuing in the right direction, Dithejane's next objective will be to turn those encouraging performances into a consistent place in the starting line-up.
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