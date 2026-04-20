Forget Mamelodi Sundowns! Kaizer Chiefs legend explains why Orlando Pirates are 'best' in Mzansi ahead of Soweto Derby - 'I've never been exposed like this'
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Pirates collect vital points
Orlando Pirates went top of the Premier Soccer League table after a 3-0 win over AmaZulu on Saturday at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
Yanela Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng were on target as Bucs collected 58 points from the 25 outings, two fixtures more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are second with 56 points.
AmaZulu could have started bette, but...
“I think we should have scored first. We had a chance to get a goal early in the game," Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane stated.
"Playing against a team of Orlando Pirates’ calibre, they're a difficult team to play against. They have so much quality that they possess in their squad.
"We need to, obviously, absorb the pressure and wait for the right moment because the quality is not the same as the quality they have," the Usuthu coach added.
I've never been exposed like this
“As I said, playing against the top-quality side – to me, they are the best team in the country," 'Mangethe' further explained.
"I’ve never been exposed like this, this season, with all the teams that we played against. So yeah, I give credit to them.
“They did a good job. Ours is to obviously forget about this one and focus on the next game,” he concluded.
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Pirates' Chiefs test
On Sunday, Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby to be staged at the FNB Stadium.
The Soweto Derby triumph will not only give Bucs the bragging rights but will also ensure they remain on course to win the PSL crown.
However, it will be a tough fixture since they have beaten their traditional rivals six times in a row in recent PSL outings, and Amakhosi will be hoping to stop them from getting another win.