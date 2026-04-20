Forget Mamelodi Sundowns! Kaizer Chiefs legend explains why Orlando Pirates are 'best' in Mzansi ahead of Soweto Derby - 'I've never been exposed like this'

“I think we should have scored first. We had a chance to get a goal early in the game," Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane stated.

"Playing against a team of Orlando Pirates’ calibre, they're a difficult team to play against. They have so much quality that they possess in their squad.

"We need to, obviously, absorb the pressure and wait for the right moment because the quality is not the same as the quality they have," the Usuthu coach added.



