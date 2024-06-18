Nwabali, Riveiro, Chiefs fansGOAL
Seth Willis

Forget Kaizer Chiefs! Nwabali urged to consider Orlando Pirates - 'When you are at Bucs, it is like you are overseas'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersOrlando PiratesChippa UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Chilli Boys skipper hopes the Super Eagles goalkeeper can join the Sea Robbers where he will have a good environment to deliver.

  • Nwabali is expected to leave Chippa in the next few days
  • He has been linked to top teams
  • The shot-stopper advised on the next move
