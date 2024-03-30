'Forget Kaizer Chiefs' drama, Orlando Pirates lost against model Linda Mntambo! Riveiro sabotaging Bucs' - Fans

A section of Bucs fans are not convinced the Spanish Guitar can help them end their Premier Soccer League drought.

On Saturday evening, former Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo single-handedly helped Sekhukhune United beat the Soweto giants in the league outing.

The 34-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist to help Babina Noko ascend to third on the table with 33 points, the same as Bucs who have an inferior goal difference.

Jose Riveiro critics argue the tactician has failed to prove his credentials in South Africa's top-tier and chances of winning the league are slim.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the match.