Forget Caf Champions League aspirations, Kaizer Chiefs’ PSL top eight in jeopardy - Can the Motaungs salvage their struggling club?

Amakhosi lack glamour and are urgently in need of reform after failing to win yet again against Chippa United on Saturday.

Beneath the ominous skies of Buffalo City Stadium, Chiefs faced another setback, succumbing to a 2-0 loss against the Chilli Boys.

The woes at Amakhosi have only deepened, marking their third defeat in four matches and raising serious concerns about their standing in the league's top eight.

As the season dwindles with seven games left, Chiefs find themselves with just 30 points from 23 matches, clinging to the eighth spot on the standings with eight wins and six draws.

Amidst a gloomy atmosphere surrounding the club, GOAL investigates the underlying issues potentially troubling Amakhosi.