Other matches are more entertaining, with better performances. But Spalletti is happy with this, because a win that banishes a crisis matters more than any praise for style. It also offers an important tactical pointer: Spalletti may not welcome suggestions, to put it mildly, but playing two strikers gives Juve a more practical approach than using two wingers, a system they could return to when Yildiz is back.
For Spalletti, three points that were not pretty but warded off a crisis. Juventus have not recovered and are still convalescing in terms of morale too
Just seconds in, Vicario gave himself a jolt with a poor clearance. It woke him up, though Lecce barely troubled him in the first half. He had more to do and came under greater pressure after the break. With the defence finally set up as a back three, Gatti was superb. The other two were less impressive: Bremer directed proceedings, while Lucumí kept watch.
The five-man midfield made sense, with Kalulu and Cambiaso both working hard despite some wayward play on the flanks. In the central trio, Koopmeiners continued to show tentative signs of recovery, while Douglas Luiz looked further along in his own recovery and got the goal he deserved. McKennie scored too and, all things considered, never lets Spalletti down. His versatility helped him make an impact on the right in the second half.
Neither of the front two shone. Both misplaced a considerable number of passes and strayed carelessly offside a few times. But "two are better than one", as that old advert used to say. Kolo Muani ran hard, Woltemade did too, and they gave an attack that did not dazzle some physical presence. Starting with two strikers remains the better option. A counter-attacking player like Boga can come on after an hour if needed.
Spalletti takes three points, even if Juve did little to impress. The team have yet to recover, and morale still looks fragile. But the draw with Rennes and the win at Lecce offer useful medicine for the Juve malaise that Lazio exposed a week ago. No one should get carried away with the 2-0 away win at Lecce, but it shouldn't be dismissed either.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting