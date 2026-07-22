The vandalism was no coincidence. It came amid political and sporting controversy that trailed the crowning of "the Matadors" as world champions. Ferran Torres scored the historic winner in the 106th minute of extra time at the New Jersey stadium, then sparked a storm of criticism during the celebration parade in Madrid.

Torres turned up wearing a red cap emblazoned with the slogan "Make Spain Great Again", a direct nod to Donald Trump's campaign line. That gave the celebration a political tinge and drew mixed reactions across Catalan and Spanish circles.

Some brushed the cap off as a joke or a reference to the final being staged in the United States. Others read into it political messages aimed at the current Spanish government, or an alignment with certain currents.

Speaking through his social media accounts, the mural artist vowed to keep painting and refused to be intimidated by the threats he had received. Art, he insisted, should stay far from narrow political conflicts.

This is not the first incident of its kind. Just a few days ago, another mural of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, painted by the "Colour Axe" group, was vandalised in Barcelona too.