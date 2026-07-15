AFP
'Football won today' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic hails 'magnificent' Rodri after Spain outclass France to reach World Cup final
France outclassed in Dallas
In a match defined by technical excellence and tactical discipline, it was La Roja who emerged victorious at Dallas Stadium, showcasing a brand of football that resonated with purists across the globe, including the ever-outspoken Ibrahimovic. Following the full-time whistle, Ibrahimovic was quick to offer his assessment of the encounter. The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward was clearly impressed by the manner in which Spain controlled the tempo of the game, ultimately stifling a French side that had looked formidable throughout the earlier rounds of the tournament.
- AFP
Zlatan singles out Rodri for praise
While Spain’s collective effort was the story of the night, Ibrahimovic chose to focus on the individual brilliance of Rodri. The Man City anchor was the heartbeat of the Spanish midfield, disrupting French attacks and initiating transitions with his signature composure and vision.
"I have to mention, Rodri was all over the place. What a game, what a player. He's a player who doesn't get a lot of credit, but this game he was everywhere. He was just magnificent. Football won today," Ibrahimovic said on FOX Sports.
A tactical masterclass by La Roja
Spain’s journey to the final has been marked by a return to the principles of ball retention and high pressing. Against France, these elements were on full display, as the Spanish side dominated possession and forced Les Bleus into uncharacteristic errors. Meanwhile, France, led by their array of superstars, struggled to find answers to the rhythmic passing and movement of Luis de la Fuente's men.
"They took the command from first minute until the last minute. They were feeling alive. They were active. They wanted it. They ran those extra meters. Every duel they went in, they wanted to win it. When they were attacking, they were convinced. They took the initiative. You could see every pass they did was like: 'we want this'. And the opposite when it comes to France," Ibrahimovic explained.
- AFP
Eyes on the ultimate prize
With a place in the final now secured, Spain look to reclaim their status at the pinnacle of world football. Spain will be aiming to lift the World Cup trophy for the second time after they did so in 2010. This final will be a mouth-watering one, as La Roja will face the winner of the match between England and Argentina. The "magnificent" Rodri remains the linchpin of their strategy as they prepare for the tournament’s concluding fixture.
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