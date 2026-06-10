At a press conference in Kenya last August, a South African journalist told Infantino and FIFA vice-president Patrice Motsepe that there was a lot of unease over the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, "a country where some of us do not feel welcome".

"I think the onus is on you," the reporter added, "to make sure that Africa and all the other people of the world do not feel outcast, do not feel like they are being made second-class citizens in a world where equality should prevail."

Infantino insisted that there was no cause for concern over Donald Trump's travel bans and stringent visa restrictions.

"I think it's important to clarify this, because there is a lot of misconception out there," he argued. "Everyone will be welcome in Canada, Mexico and the United States for the FIFA World Cup next year. There is a process to go through to get visas and so on. But this process will be smooth..." It has been anything but.

Just three days before the World Cup kicks off, amid a wave of visa rejections among supporters from every corner of the world, Somali referee Omar Artan become the most high-profile figure to date to be denied entry to the U.S. - and, as of yet, without anything resembling an adequate explanation, thus making a mockery of Infantino's claim that the tournament would be open to all.

"We want to unite the world and we will unite the world. Be positive," Infantino had told the room full of African journalists in Kenya, "and you will see it will be a great, great celebration of the greatest FIFA World Cup ever."

What we're instead already witnessing is the most exclusive edition ever, the shocking but inevitable consequence of Infantino's incessant pandering to some of the most reprehensible politicians on the planet.