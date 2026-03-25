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'Football isn't an exact science' - Carlo Ancelotti responds to Neymar selection pressure as Brazil ramp up 2026 World Cup preparations
Ancelotti stands firm on squad selection
Speaking ahead of Brazil's friendly clash with France in Boston, Ancelotti addressed the relentless questions regarding Neymar's continued omission from his plans. The Italian coach, who is yet to call up the Santos forward since taking the national team reins, acknowledged the public debate but insisted his focus remains on the collective.
"I observe everything, I listen to everything. But my role is to make decisions. It's normal that everyone can have an opinion, because football isn't a university... football isn't an exact science. Everyone has their opinion, and I have to respect everyone's opinion," Ancelotti told reporters, as per ESPN.
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Romario and Ronaldo lead the Neymar charge
The pressure on Ancelotti has intensified following vocal interventions from Brazilian icons. Romario, the 1994 World Cup hero, was particularly blunt in his assessment of the situation, urging the manager to prioritize talent over rigid fitness metrics, stating: "A star player has to play. The national team is the place for the best and most talented. Preparation for the World Cup lasts a month, sufficient time for an athlete to recover, both physically and technically, to gain match rhythm, and to build chemistry with the group. It is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player."
Ronaldo Nazario has added: "If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him to the World Cup. I am going to hope that Neymar is physically well. If he is, I am certain that Ancelotti will take him. He can help."
'Still most talented Brazilian player'
Veteran Brazil star Fabinho, who did make Ancelotti's squad for the March camp, has also thrown his weight behind Neymar. "For me, he's still the most talented Brazilian player today," the former Liverpool star said this week. "He can make the difference at any moment, so he can be very important in a World Cup. If he's in good form and physically fit, he's the best."
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Time against Neymar
The immediate focus for Brazil turns to the clash against France, and subsequent friendly game against Croatia, as Ancelotti starts finalising his World Cup plans. Neymar only has eight games left for Santos before Ancelotti names his squad for the tournament, starting with a Serie A clash against Remo-PA on April 2.