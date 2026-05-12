Football is life! El Paso Locomotive sign Ted Lasso actor Cristo Fernandez, known to fans as Dani Rojas

It seemed, for some time, that Fernandez would be on track to a professional career. He played in Tecos FC's youth system, then a highly rated academy, before seeing his career curtailed by injuries. He was encouraged to pursue acting, and - despite playing the role of a beloved soccer player - seemed set to walk away from the game for good.

Fernandez expressed his excitement to return to the game in a statement: "Futbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.

“I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC – the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates – for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one. This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be. Because as we say in Mexico: hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all). Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí. Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams… so being here with the “Locos” actually makes perfect sense."