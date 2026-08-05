Egyptian star Mohamed Salah touched down in Trabzon on Wednesday, ready to finalise his official move to Trabzonspor. The club have already confirmed talks are under way, with contracts and a formal announcement now to follow.
Several Turkish outlets report that Salah will put pen to paper on a two-year deal. He arrives on a free transfer, the "Egyptian King" having left former club Liverpool for nothing.
Club president Ertugrul Dogan spoke to A Spor after the player landed, lifting the lid on the negotiations that sealed the agreement with the Egyptian star.