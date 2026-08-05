Dogan addressed the controversy surrounding the sales figures for Salah's shirts, insisting the percentages doing the rounds in the media are wide of the mark. "We will clarify the matter at the appropriate time. We may have embarrassed the media a little during the course of the negotiations, but revealing any details in a deal of this size could have derailed it, so we were keen to manage the file with complete confidentiality," he said.

"We feel a little embarrassed towards the press, but we had to keep the negotiations confidential to ensure the deal was completed without any obstacles," he added.

On sponsorship, Dogan confirmed he would start reaching out to businessmen to back the club in the coming period. "No one contacted me to offer to sponsor the club, but I trust the community of Trabzon and its fans. I will knock on the doors of businessmen one by one, and I am certain they will support this project," he said.

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