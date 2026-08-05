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Ahmad Salah

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Following the Salah deal: Trabzon president challenges Turkey's big clubs with a strong message

Transfers
Trabzonspor
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Dogan reveals the behind-the-scenes of the historic deal

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah touched down in Trabzon on Wednesday, ready to finalise his official move to Trabzonspor. The club have already confirmed talks are under way, with contracts and a formal announcement now to follow.

Several Turkish outlets report that Salah will put pen to paper on a two-year deal. He arrives on a free transfer, the "Egyptian King" having left former club Liverpool for nothing.

Club president Ertugrul Dogan spoke to A Spor after the player landed, lifting the lid on the negotiations that sealed the agreement with the Egyptian star.

  • A professional meeting without difficulties

    Doğan said, in remarks reported by Fotomaç newspaper: "I held a meeting with Salah, and I also met his agent. It was a highly professional meeting conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect, as both parties reached an understanding and there were no difficulties. We met about ten days ago, and since yesterday everything has become clear. There is no need to talk much about Salah, he is a world star, and we needed a player like him. I think it will be wonderful, and I hope it benefits our club."

    The Trabzonspor president insisted the deal spoke to the club's soaring ambitions, adding: "The successes Trabzonspor has achieved in recent years have drawn attention inside and outside Turkey, to the point that many young players now prefer to join us."

    Then Doğan threw down the gauntlet to his domestic rivals: "We want to send a message to everyone that Trabzonspor is capable of signing any player it wants."

    Read also: Video: Salah begins his journey with Trabzon with an exceptional scene

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  • The controversy over shirt sales: and the awaited support for the Trabzon project

    Dogan addressed the controversy surrounding the sales figures for Salah's shirts, insisting the percentages doing the rounds in the media are wide of the mark. "We will clarify the matter at the appropriate time. We may have embarrassed the media a little during the course of the negotiations, but revealing any details in a deal of this size could have derailed it, so we were keen to manage the file with complete confidentiality," he said.

    "We feel a little embarrassed towards the press, but we had to keep the negotiations confidential to ensure the deal was completed without any obstacles," he added.

    On sponsorship, Dogan confirmed he would start reaching out to businessmen to back the club in the coming period. "No one contacted me to offer to sponsor the club, but I trust the community of Trabzon and its fans. I will knock on the doors of businessmen one by one, and I am certain they will support this project," he said.

    Read also: The secret of the strange number: why Salah gave up his usual shirt at Trabzon

    Read also: Salah is the fourth Pharaoh to wear the Trabzonspor shirt

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