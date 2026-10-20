Flick's gamble threatens the European dream: Barcelona pay the price for their Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes

Barcelona struggled to control midfield. Paris's players consistently found available passing options, while Pedri looked as though he was carrying the burden of linking the lines on his own.

The problem was not merely a numerical superiority. The movement of the Paris trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz gave the ball carrier solutions to bypass the pressing.

Each time Paris got past the press, Barcelona's defence had to drop back and protect the spaces instead of winning the ball in advanced areas. This is where the difference between numerical possession and actual control emerges. Having the ball does not mean imposing the tempo if the team cannot prevent its opponent from reaching the final third with ease.

The numbers tell the story. According to statistics from the Flashscore website, Barcelona edged possession 53% to 47% and boasted better passing accuracy, yet Paris dominated the attacking play far more clearly. Paris had 22 shots against 18 for Barcelona, 15 of them on target against just 5, and recorded expected goals (xG) of 3.73 against 2.19, with 6 big chances against 5. That confirms the Paris midfield trio of Vitinha, Neves and Ruiz turned their relatively lesser possession into a real and continuous threat.