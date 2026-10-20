Flick's gamble threatens the European dream: Barcelona pay the price for their Clasico calculations at the Parc des Princes

Barcelona's 2-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain exposed a gap in Flick's side. They couldn't control midfield, cope with the pressure or protect the spaces in front of their defence. Twice the Catalans drew level. Twice they lost their balance again, and Paris kept threatening until they closed the game out with total authority.
What set the sides apart was how quickly Paris seized the initiative after every Barcelona goal. That counts for everything in the Champions League race Barça hope to lead once more. Individual talent means little without the balance that shields a team in a match's hardest moments, and today that balance was nowhere to be found.