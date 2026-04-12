Flick exposes Simeone’s arrogance… Atlético caught between the dream of glory and the spectre of a disastrous season

Atlético Madrid are risking their entire season with a bold gamble, and the consequences have become clear in La Liga over the past three matchdays.

Yesterday, Matchday 31 saw them lose 2–1 to Sevilla, their third straight La Liga defeat after defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

They have slipped to fourth with 57 points and are now fighting to secure European qualification.

Coach Diego Simeone’s side now face a decisive period, hoping to steady the ship and secure silverware in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.