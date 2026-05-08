Five-time PSL-winning coach Pitso Mosimane weighs in on the nail-biting title dogfight between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates - 'The fat lady hasn't sung yet'
- Backpagepix
Mosimane hails thrilling title race
In recent years, the PSL title race has rarely gone down to the wire. The last truly dramatic finale came when Kaizer Chiefs heartbreakingly surrendered the crown in the dying moments of the final day of the 2019/20 season, with Pitso Mosimane masterminding Mamelodi Sundowns at the time.
Since then, Masandawana have largely tightened their grip on the prestigious league title, often wrapping it up with games to spare.
But the 2025/26 campaign has delivered a refreshing twist. Orlando Pirates have mounted a fearless challenge, injecting life, tension, and genuine uncertainty into the championship chase, the kind of edge-of-your-seat drama supporters may not always want, but certainly need.
Every matchday now carries massive weight, with fans left guessing how this gripping battle will ultimately unfold. And it is exactly the sort of spectacle that Jingles fully embraces, believing this thrilling finish is ultimately good for the PSL.
- AFP
'This is good for football'
"This is good for football," said Mosimane.
"You never know what is going to happen. If I had asked you ten days ago, you wouldn't have said what's happening now, right? So it's a game of football.
"So whichever team you support, whether you're Chiefs, Sundowns, or Pirates. It's never over until the fat lady has sung, right? She hasn't sung yet. So every week is a story," he added.
- Backpage
'The North Africans believe the trophy belongs to them...'
Beyond the local borders, Mosimane is also keeping a close eye on South African coaching exports. Fadlu Davids is currently leading the charge with Raja Casablanca in Morocco, sitting just a point ahead of their rivals in the Botola Pro League.
"Moroccan teams will always be around. The North Africans believe the trophy belongs to them; it doesn't belong to sub-sahara, and we can argue, but they can say, 'look at your facts.'
"So, ja, I am happy for Fadlu, and I wish him all the best. He knows my heart; he knows that I support him, and that's what I want to see. I want to see our coaches be big imports, so we need that," Mosimane explained.
- AFP
Chasing the elusive second continental star
While the PSL title race hangs in the balance, the Chloorkop outfit is also gearing up for a blockbuster CAF Champions League final against FAR Rabat, with the first leg at Loftus on May 17 before the decisive return clash in Morocco on May 24.
According to SABC Sports, Mosimane, who guided Sundowns to their historic 2016 triumph, believes the Brazilians have what it takes to claim a second star and finally break North Africa’s dominance in the competition.