Five-time PSL-winning coach Pitso Mosimane weighs in on the nail-biting title dogfight between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates - 'The fat lady hasn't sung yet'

In recent years, the PSL title race has rarely gone down to the wire. The last truly dramatic finale came when Kaizer Chiefs heartbreakingly surrendered the crown in the dying moments of the final day of the 2019/20 season, with Pitso Mosimane masterminding Mamelodi Sundowns at the time.

Since then, Masandawana have largely tightened their grip on the prestigious league title, often wrapping it up with games to spare.

But the 2025/26 campaign has delivered a refreshing twist. Orlando Pirates have mounted a fearless challenge, injecting life, tension, and genuine uncertainty into the championship chase, the kind of edge-of-your-seat drama supporters may not always want, but certainly need.

Every matchday now carries massive weight, with fans left guessing how this gripping battle will ultimately unfold. And it is exactly the sort of spectacle that Jingles fully embraces, believing this thrilling finish is ultimately good for the PSL.



