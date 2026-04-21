Fit-again Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler revisits long stint on the sidelines - 'Being out injured is no fun'
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The return of Frosler
Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler is back playing competitive football after close to six months on the sidelines while injured.
He has so far played two games on his return, coming as a substitute recently against Magesi FC and Polokwane City.
On the day of his comeback against Magesi, Frosler provided two assists during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch.
Having returned on fire, the 28-year-old has reflected on his time on the sidelines and how he managed to be back and deliver top performances.
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'It was difficult'
“Being out injured is no fun for any player, and I’m no different,” said FrosleriDiski Times.
“It was difficult from that point of view, but turned out to be good timing because my wife and I were expecting our second-born and being at home, I could help her around the house.
“It was a great feeling to get back on the field again, though.”
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Frosler on his contribution
“It's always nice to make a contribution,” added Frosler.
“The good first-half performance of the team [against Magesi] made it easy for me to come in. We were two goals up already and playing on the front foot.”
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Chiefs' right-back depth
Frosler's return could keep his direct competitors at the right-back position, Thabiso Monyane and Dillan Solomons, on their toes.
That gives Amakhosi some depth and competitiveness in that position, and they might go into next season without worrying about that role.