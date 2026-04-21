Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Fit-again Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler revisits long stint on the sidelines - 'Being out injured is no fun'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
R. Frosler
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Monyane
D. Solomons

The right-back has made his long-awaited return to competitive action after being sidelined since October 2025. He showed no signs of rust, delivering top performances on his comeback. It was a statement display, proving he has quickly shaken off the effects of his lengthy absence.

  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The return of Frosler

    Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler is back playing competitive football after close to six months on the sidelines while injured.

    He has so far played two games on his return, coming as a substitute recently against Magesi FC and Polokwane City.

    On the day of his comeback against Magesi, Frosler provided two assists during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch.

    Having returned on fire, the 28-year-old has reflected on his time on the sidelines and how he managed to be back and deliver top performances.

    • Advertisement
  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    'It was difficult'

    “Being out injured is no fun for any player, and I’m no different,” said FrosleriDiski Times.

    “It was difficult from that point of view, but turned out to be good timing because my wife and I were expecting our second-born and being at home, I could help her around the house.

    “It was a great feeling to get back on the field again, though.”

  • Reeve Frosler, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2024Backpagepix

    Frosler on his contribution

    “It's always nice to make a contribution,” added Frosler.

    “The good first-half performance of the team [against Magesi] made it easy for me to come in. We were two goals up already and playing on the front foot.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' right-back depth

    Frosler's return could keep his direct competitors at the right-back position, Thabiso Monyane and Dillan Solomons, on their toes.

    That gives Amakhosi some depth and competitiveness in that position, and they might go into next season without worrying about that role.