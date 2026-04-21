Fit-again Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler revisits long stint on the sidelines - 'Being out injured is no fun'

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler is back playing competitive football after close to six months on the sidelines while injured.

He has so far played two games on his return, coming as a substitute recently against Magesi FC and Polokwane City.

On the day of his comeback against Magesi, Frosler provided two assists during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch.

Having returned on fire, the 28-year-old has reflected on his time on the sidelines and how he managed to be back and deliver top performances.