There is a disastrous Fiorentina on and off the pitch, which is making its fans tremble with its fourth-last place in the standings, just above the relegation zone in Serie B. However, there is another Fiorentina team in third place in the table, two points behind leaders Roma. This is the Primavera team led by Daniele Galloppa, who has also sat on the bench of the first team between Pioli and Vanoli, and who is leading his young players towards the Scudetto. Among them is striker Riccardo Braschi, who has now also joined the first team.
Fiorentina, who is Riccardo Braschi: the "Cavani-style" striker who is leading the Primavera team and is excited about his Conference League debut
Riccardo Braschi is a striker born in Florence on 24 August 2006, and he has been wearing the purple of Fiorentina since he was a child. He has literally gone through the entire youth system, achieving excellent results with both the Under-17 and Under-18 teams, becoming an undisputed starter for the Primavera team this season.
BOMBS ALL CAVANI
A pure centre forward with a strong physique, he is developing an excellent eye for goal in the box, exploiting his ability to move in tight spaces, but he is also very good at playing with his back to goal to help build play. He has personality to spare, as evidenced by the chip shot penalty he scored against Parma just two minutes after coming on as a substitute. To make a comparison, he reminds us of Edinson Cavani, but he has often celebrated with Batistuta-style celebrations.
TOP NUMBERS AND THE FIRST TEAM
He has goals in his blood and has already scored 15 goals this season with Primavera 1. These performances, at least under Pioli, led to him being called up to the first team for both the Conference League preliminary double-header against Polissya and the first day of the league season against Cagliari. Three appearances on the bench made Riccardo dream of fulfilling his dream. It came true on 12 March 2026, when Vanoli gave him his debut in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16 against Rakow, replacing Piccoli in the 82nd minute with the score at 1-1. Fiorentina went on to win 2-1 thanks to Gudmundsson's penalty in the 93rd minute. You never forget your first time, and the young Viola talent burst into tears of emotion at the end of the match.
NATIONAL AND RENEWAL
His performances in the purple jersey have also convinced the Italian youth teams to give him a chance, even though he has yet to score a goal for Italy's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 teams. However, there has been cause for celebration on the contractual front, as Braschi has renewed his professional contract until 30 June 2027, with an option for the Viola to extend it for a further two seasons.