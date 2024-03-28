BackpageMichael Madyira'Fighting' Kaizer Chiefs fans accused of scaring Amakhosi players - 'They are afraid to make mistakes'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCAshley Du PreezRanga ChivaviroAmakhosi legend Daniel Matsau has identified the source of the trophy drought at the Naturena-based giants.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs are struggling for trophies They are almost guaranteed to end the season trophyless Matsau comments on Amakhosi's struggles