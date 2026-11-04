FIGC presidency: Galliani submits his candidacy. Lotito stands for the role of federal councillor

Meanwhile, again according to ANSA, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put himself forward for the role of federal councillor of the FIGC. Lotito, who served on the council until February 2025, went to the headquarters on Via Allegri to submit the documents ahead of the electoral assembly on 14 December. There, the constituent groups will choose the FIGC president between Giovanni Malagò, nominated by Serie A, and Adriano Galliani, backed by AIC and AIAC.