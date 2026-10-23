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cm grafica malago italia 2026 27Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
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FIGC, Malagò registers as an accompanying team official with Aniene futsal: “It would have been absurd not to get my membership card now. Elections? Of course I’m standing”

Italy
Serie A

The current commissioner will stand again in December’s election for the FIGC presidency.

Following the controversies and legal issues that led to the FIGC being placed under special administration, Giovanni Malagò has registered with the FIGC through Circolo canottieri Aniene as an accompanying official for the five-a-side football team, ANSA has learned. The Serie A League has reiterated its full support for putting him forward again for the federation presidency at the assembly on 14 December.


  • Canottieri Aniene, whose honorary president is Malagò, have re-affiliated with the Italian Football Federation this season and play in the Serie D five-a-side championship.

  • On the sidelines of the "Culture and democracy" event at the Foqus Foundation in Naples, Malagò said of the decision: "At this point, after what happened, it would have been absurd not to make it. That's all. Elections? I'm standing. Obviously, there is also a formal process involving everyone, not just me, and it must produce a majority in support."


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ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

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