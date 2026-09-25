Bahrain's national team believe the Qatari player should never have been eligible for the match in the first place. Their argument? He was serving a five-match suspension from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA had handed Madibo that five-match ban after his red card for a violent tackle on Canada's Ismaël Koné in the second round of the group stage.

Since facing Canada, Qatar have played just one more match, against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the third round of the group stage, before crashing out of the tournament. They played nothing else ahead of the Gulf competition.