FIFA Puskas award nominee Oscarine Masuluke is still working hard to impress Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos - 'It’s everybody’s dream to represent the national team'
The former Baroka FC shot-stopper believes that he can still play for the South African national team despite being at the age of 31.
- Masuluke admit he still wants to play for Bafana
- He was nominated for Fifa's Puskas Award in 2017
- The keeper now plays for Stellenbosch FC