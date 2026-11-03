Next matches FEY Champions League 15:00 INT

It is not their last chance, but Inter need to win to keep their hopes of a top-eight finish in the Champions League 2026/2027 league phase alive. The top eight qualify directly for the round of 16. Inter face Feyenoord at De Kuip in Rotterdam at 9pm.

After back-to-back defeats to Bruges and Real Madrid made their task more difficult, Inter beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0. They desperately need another three points to keep their European campaign going. Feyenoord, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 away defeat to Betis.

Feyenoord-Inter

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