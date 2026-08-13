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Ferran TorresGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Ferran Torres-PSG, deal done: Barcelona have accepted the €50 million offer for Spain’s World Cup hero

Paris Saint-Germain
Transfers
Barcelona
F. Torres

PSG have completed the signing of the striker who decided the World Cup final

Ferran Torres is set to become a new Paris Saint-Germain player. The French club had formalised an offer to Barcelona worth around €50 million, a proposal the Catalans accepted, taking the deal to completion.


According to Marca, negotiations between the two clubs are now done, and only the green light is expected shortly along with the official announcement. Torres, scorer of the goal with which Spain won the World Cup in the final against Argentina, had already reached an agreement in principle with PSG some time ago. The French side are now ready to welcome him and hand him an important role in attack.


  • The contractual situation is decisive

    The Spanish forward's contract situation is the main factor affecting his valuation. His deal with Barcelona is in fact nearing its expiry date (30 June 2027), which has helped keep the transfer fee at a level Paris Saint-Germain consider affordable.


    Barça, then, are preparing to say goodbye to one of their forwards and bring in a significant fee to reinvest in the transfer market. For PSG, the deal is a chance to add quality and versatility to their attack. The clubs have also resolved the final details, and Ferran Torres's move to Paris now appears mapped out.




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