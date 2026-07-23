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Ferran Torres and "the Punished One" from Al-Nassr: Stars Who Denied Roshn Clubs a World Cup Achievement... and Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli Are the "Biggest Beneficiaries"!

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World Cup winners who came close to the Roshn League..

Two years ago, the Saudi Roshn League was celebrating two of its stars. Spain had ended their long wait to be crowned champions of Europe at Euro 2024, and two of the league's own were part of it. This time, though, the story reads very differently as the Matadors lift the 2026 World Cup.

Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Nassr celebrated the historic feat of Nacho Fernandez and Aymeric Laporte when Spain conquered Europe. Now the picture has changed. The Roshn League boasts plenty of Spanish players, yet none made De la Fuente's squad, the side that combined tactical control with defensive discipline and settled the final against Argentina with a single goal.

Had a few of the transfers that collapsed in recent seasons actually gone through, the Saudi clubs could have decorated themselves with the names of world champions. What can be said is that 49 Roshn League stars featured at the 2026 World Cup, an achievement in its own right. Perhaps that "final step" was the obstacle blocking the deals that would have let us say a player from a Saudi club had been crowned world champion.

This report runs through some of the Spain stars linked with Roshn League clubs who ended up among the World Cup winners, as well as the biggest gains the Roshn clubs took from their players' involvement in the tournament.

  • Aymeric Laporte SpainGetty

    World champions who came close to the Roshn League

    Spain's World Cup-winning squad is packed with names that caught the eye of Roshn League clubs, or were linked with them, only for the deal to fall through.

    Start with the most striking example of all. The Roshn League missed its chance to land one of the world champions in Aymeric Laporte, who built a defensive wall alongside Pau Cubarsi and drove Spain to the title. All this came just a season after he left Al-Nassr and returned to Athletic Bilbao. His time among Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mates ended sadly, with Italian coach Stefano Pioli sanctioning him, forcing him to train alone and leaving him out of the final matches of the season. Laporte spoke about the mood at Al-Nassr before his exit, calling it "difficult" amid the constant changes in management and coaching staff.

    The other names linked with the Roshn League were as follows..

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  • Marcos Llorente Villarreal Atletico de Madrid LaLiga 19082024Getty Images

    Marcos Llorente

    The Atletico Madrid full-back drew plenty of interest during the historic summer transfer window of 2023. His name was linked with Al Ahli, and The Athletic even reported that the Saudi club had agreed all the financial details of the deal, with only the medical left to complete. The move ultimately collapsed.

  • Ferran TorresGetty

    * Ferran Torres

    The Barcelona striker went from "the outcast" to a national hero in Spain after scoring the winning goal against Argentina at the World Cup. That form did not go unnoticed in the Roshn League, and Al-Nassr are said to have been the club circling this past summer. But "Cadena SER" radio report that he turned down a hefty financial offer from the Kingdom to stay put at the Blaugrana fortress.

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  • PSG Arsenal Champions League Fabian RuizGetty Images

    Fabian Ruiz

    The Paris Saint-Germain midfield star, a winner of the Champions League and the World Cup, had drawn interest from Al-Nassr in the summer of 2024. French website Foot01 reported that the club were ready to listen to Saudi offers after a dip in his form. He stayed, and the rest is history.

  • dani olmo spanienGetty Images

    Dani Olmo

    The deal, had it gone through, would not have stopped Barcelona from writing their midfielder's achievement into their own history. It follows a report from "Sport" that the 27-year-old had drawn interest from Al-Qadsiah, who wanted to sign him in the current summer transfer window. He turned down the move to the Kingdom. Then he went further, needling the Saudi national team's players before the World Cup encounter by claiming Spain would look to score as many goals as possible.

  • Cucurella(C)Getty Images

    Marc Cucurella

    Real Madrid's new full-back, who won a World Cup while on Chelsea's books, was on Al-Nassr's radar last summer. So says Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, who took on Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano after Romano denied any Al-Nassr bid to sign him from Chelsea. Al-Muraisel insists the Riyadh giants did table an offer. The man with the "long hair" simply chose to stay put at Stamford Bridge.

  • Ivan ToneyGetty

    Key Gains for Roshn League Clubs

    Roshn League clubs failed to land a single player from the squad crowned 2026 World Cup champions. That didn't stop them cashing in, both financially and on the pitch, across the tournament.

    According to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", FIFA's club benefits programme paid out 4,300 euros per day to compensate each club for the participation of its player in the World Cup, covering the period between 1 June and 19 July 2026, within a total budget of 305.3 million euros.

    Al-Hilal sent the most players of any Saudi club to the World Cup, a tally of 12, making them the biggest beneficiary of the tournament. Their full-back Theo Hernandez stayed with France right through to the third-place match, despite losing the bronze.

    Level with Al-Nassr in second place among the Kingdom's clubs, Al-Ahli fielded nine players at the World Cup. The club celebrated striker Ivan Toney, who played his part in writing history with England to claim the bronze medal.

    Money aside, Al-Qadsiah sent six players and watched their Mexican star Julian Quinones shine. He scored four goals and provided a decisive assist across five matches.

  • A final word.

    Every transfer window, big names get floated around the table of the Saudi Roshn League. The World Cup has perhaps become a new arena for intensifying competition between the world's clubs, in the battle for the stars who shine throughout the tournament. Yet despite a handful of Spanish names already on Saudi soil, the likes of Nacho Fernández and Unai Hernández, the Kingdom's clubs have not earned a place on the map of world champions. At the top of that list of beneficiaries stood Barcelona.