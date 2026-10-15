Fernando Llorente, the former Juventus striker (2013-2015), has discussed Juventus with Gazzetta dello Sport: "Spalletti wanted me with him in Russia when he was managing Zenit, but a centre-forward like me would be useful to him even now..."





On Kolo Muani and Woltemade

"As a striker, I understand Kolo Muani’s point: it’s easier to play with another forward alongside you. But I had Carlos Tevez and he doesn’t. I’ve known the Frenchman for many years: he’s not a prolific goalscorer, but I’m convinced he can reach 20 goals this year. I believe that and, above all, I hope he does for Juventus’ sake. Without a striker who scores consistently, it becomes difficult to fight for trophies. Woltemade and Kolo Muani can work as a pair, provided the German makes more use of his physique to hold up the ball and win duels. At times, Woltemade seems technically gifted to me but a bit lightweight. Kolo Muani’s real season starts now that he’s also got off the mark in the league, trust me. A goal brings confidence; it’s everything for a striker."



