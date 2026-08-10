Fernando Da Cruz shares his assessment of Kaizer Chiefs after MTN8 loss – ‘I don’t want to say we lost because of one player’
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Amakhosi suffer early cup exit
Kaizer Chiefs’ return to the MTN8 after a two-season hiatus ended in frustration as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows on Sunday.
A second-half strike from Khulekani Shezi was enough to separate the two sides, leaving the Soweto giants to reflect on what might have been after failing to convert a series of promising opportunities in the final third.
Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Fernando Da Cruz lamented his side's inability to find the back of the net.
“The mindset, the comfort of the player, nothing to say because we missed a lot of chances today," he said.
"The score is unfortunately the only one goal changes in the half and after that we tried to come back, but we had a lack of efficiency there.”
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Defending the captain under fire
The decisive goal came following an error from goalkeeper and club captain Brandon Petersen, but Da Cruz was quick to shield his veteran shot-stopper from the inevitable criticism.
The Frenchman insisted that football is a collective effort and that he would need to review the footage before making a definitive judgment on the technicalities of the goal conceded.
He remained adamant that the result was a shared responsibility across the entire starting eleven and technical staff.
“I will look at the goal because I will watch the game, but I think the player missed his cross and we lose it all the team lose, I don’t want to say we lost because of one player,” the head coach added.
This protective stance suggests a desire to maintain squad harmony as the club prepares for their next fixture in the domestic top flight.
Phili makes debut
One of the few talking points for Chiefs fans was the debut of Langelihle Phili, who joined the club from Stellenbosch earlier in the week.
The youngster was introduced in the second half as the Amakhosi chased an equaliser, showing flashes of the talent that prompted the Soweto giants to secure his signature.
Addressing the progress of his new signings, the coach noted that integration is a process that cannot be rushed.
“They are coming into the team step-by-step, Phili needs to work physically again a little bit and to understand also our modern game, but they will come step-by-step,” Da Cruz said.
Focus shifts to PSL
There is little time for the Chiefs squad to dwell on their cup exit as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.
The Amakhosi are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday when they face Sekhukhune United in their second Premier Soccer League outing of the new season.
The coaching staff will be desperate to see an improvement in front of goal to ensure that the creative work in midfield does not go to waste.
With the pressure mounting on the historic club to deliver silverware, every fixture is now under intense scrutiny.
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