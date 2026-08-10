Fernando Da Cruz shares his assessment of Kaizer Chiefs after MTN8 loss – ‘I don’t want to say we lost because of one player’

Kaizer Chiefs’ return to the MTN8 after a two-season hiatus ended in frustration as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows on Sunday.

A second-half strike from Khulekani Shezi was enough to separate the two sides, leaving the Soweto giants to reflect on what might have been after failing to convert a series of promising opportunities in the final third.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Fernando Da Cruz lamented his side's inability to find the back of the net.

“The mindset, the comfort of the player, nothing to say because we missed a lot of chances today," he said.

"The score is unfortunately the only one goal changes in the half and after that we tried to come back, but we had a lack of efficiency there.”



