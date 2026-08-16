Fernando Da Cruz reveals Kaizer Chiefs defensive injury crisis with five players out - 'We were unlucky in the last few days'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has revealed the full extent of the club’s crisis at left-back with all five players able to play in that position now sidelined with injuries.

The timing could not have been worse for the Soweto giants, as the medical room fills up precisely when the fixture list begins to intensify for the Glamour Boys.

Nkanyiso Shinga, Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Reeve Frosler are all unavailable, leaving Da Cruz without a recognised left-back for Saturday’s 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The sheer volume of absences in a single specialized position has tested the tactical flexibility of the new technical team to its absolute limit.



