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Bradley Cross, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage
Steve Blues

Fernando Da Cruz reveals Kaizer Chiefs defensive injury crisis with five players out - 'We were unlucky in the last few days'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United
F. Da Cruz
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay
K. Nkgwesa
R. Frosler
B. Cross
Shinga
P. Mako

Amakhosi's head coach has opened up on the significant personnel hurdles his side are currently facing following a string of fitness setbacks. The Frenchman revealed a growing injury list that has left The Glamour Boys backline severely depleted during the opening stages of the new season.

  • Paseka Mako and Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Amakhosi grappling with unprecedented injury list

    Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has revealed the full extent of the club’s crisis at left-back with all five players able to play in that position now sidelined with injuries.

    The timing could not have been worse for the Soweto giants, as the medical room fills up precisely when the fixture list begins to intensify for the Glamour Boys.

    Nkanyiso Shinga, Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross, Kabelo Nkgwesa and Reeve Frosler are all unavailable, leaving Da Cruz without a recognised left-back for Saturday’s 1-1 Betway Premiership draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The sheer volume of absences in a single specialized position has tested the tactical flexibility of the new technical team to its absolute limit.


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  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Tactical reshuffle forced at FNB Stadium

    The Frenchman was forced into a tactical reshuffle against Sundowns on Saturday, fielding a central defensive trio of Thabo Moloisane, Inacio Miguel, and Zitha Kwinika, with Thabiso Monyane as right wing-back and Pule Mmodi dropping deep on the left flank to bolster the defensive line.

    The improvised formation worked and helped Amakhosi secure a point against the reigning African champions.

    After the match Da Cruz explained how the loss of both Kabelo Nkgwesa and Reeve Frosler in training left his technical team scrambling for a solution.

    “All the left-backs are injured. We were unlucky in the last few days in the left full-back position,” Da Cruz explained.

    “Between the Sekhukhune United game and today [Saturday], we lost two more players to injury, who are Reeve [Frosler] and Kabelo [Nkgwesa].


  • Lebohang Maboe & Khuliso Mudau, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Balancing defensive stability with attacking intent

    Despite the injury blows, the coach emphasized that while the system was a reaction to the personnel crisis, the philosophy of the club remained focused on winning and competing at the highest level regardless of who is available to start.

    “First of all, we set up this structure because we have injured players, so in two days, as we prepared for Sundowns, we needed to find a solution,” he added.

    “Secondly, as I said, if you give too much space to this team of Sundowns, they will kill us, so we needed to control the spaces in front of us, but also behind us.

    "But in this system, we prepared our team to attack. I admit we were not good in possession in the first half, but it was better in the second half.


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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    No comparison

    Despite the nature of the result, Da Cruz went on to dismiss comparisons between the two teams.

    “And lastly, if we want to compare Sundowns and Chiefs, for the moment, we cannot compare because on one side you have Sundowns, with players who have played together for six or seven years.

    "And for us, the technical team, we arrived a month ago,” he concluded.

    Da Cruz will be hoping his left back crisis is solved before Chiefs next match against Richards Bay on August 26, meaning that after a period of three matches in six days the Soweto club now has 10 days of rest, recovery and tactical training before their next competitive fixture.


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